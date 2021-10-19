New plant-based burger spot gets colorful in the heart of West Hollywood





Burger with flowers, the ultra-colorful Italian export known for its vibrant cuisine and great flavor, has grown from ghost cuisine to a brick and mortar restaurant in the city of West Hollywood. The company, which has multiple locations overseas, from Milan to France to the Netherlands, opens this week at 640 N. Robertson and serves its own exclusive vegan patties with buns and pink sauces. , purples and other shaded. The quick casual space, open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. or later from October 21, has two dozen seats inside and a few more outside, complete with artwork. neon tinted by artist Kyle Thomas. The opening menu of Flower Burger in West Hollywood is inferior to. Seafood in Pasadena Chef Saso Dom Crisp is teaming up with Blue Boat Fish Co. and Baywater Shellfish Co. for a multi-course dinner on Wednesday, October 27 in Pasadena. The paid event passes just north of $ 100. And just down the street Elsewhere in Pasadena, the new Agnes restaurant won a strong opinion in the Los Angeles Times, with reviewer Bill Addison praising the team’s witty cuisine and serious cheese counter. Ice creams and costumes Dear Bella Creamery on Vine in Hollywood is giving away free scoops of its plant-based ice cream to kids 12 and under who show up in costume for Halloween. The freebie runs from noon to 11 p.m. on October 31. More Smorg for everyone Smorgasburg amounts to Santa Anita Park on Saturday October 23, with plans to showcase fried chicken from a number of vendors including Two Wings, Chimmelier, Picnic Sandwich, and more. BBQ Discussions Heritage Barbecues Daniel Castillo chats with Gustavo Arellano for the Altas Live Event Series on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Viewers can register now to connect.

