Game Play Network signs landmark agreement with AGS for new category of casino-style games

ANGELS and LAS VEGAS, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Gaming Gaming Network (“GPN “) today announced a game publishing agreement with AGS (NYSE: AGS) to integrate AGS‘ remote game server (RGS) and online and mobile games in GPN‘s B2C website and mobile application. “We are delighted to partner with one of the industry’s leading game developers, with a game portfolio including top titles such as Fu Nan Fu Nu, Rakin‘ Bacon! and Gold wins,” noted Sam kiki, GPN‘s Commercial Director. “AGS‘ The game portfolio will soon be available on b spot, our B2C application. Most importantly, we are helping AGS with its targeted 2022 launch of this new class of games for our B2B customers, including SuperDraft, the daily fantasy platform in partnership with Caesars Entertainment. “ GPN is a licensed gaming company with a patented platform that makes it easy to reveal real money live horse racing bets to customers through casino style games. The platform enables its strategic partners to offer their players the immediate and unmatched ability to offer iGaming for real money across the vast majority of the United States, reaching 40% more of the population than others. iGaming companies, and thereby dramatically increasing their total addressable market. Chairman and CEO of AGS David Lopez noted, “Our game catalog is rich with titles that have performed very well in the land and online environment and our library continues to grow. We are pleased to be the first major game developer to partner with GPN to bring these games online through GPN.‘single platform. “ About Game Play Network, Inc.

Game Play Network, Inc. is a AngelsiGaming company based on a patented software and technology platform that reveal real money live horse racing bets in conjunction with casino style games (eg, slots). GPN is also a deposit betting company legally authorized to place Internet betting on horse races under the Federal Interstate Horse Racing Act and applicable state laws. GPN operates its B2C business through bspot.comand also allows third parties to offer real money mobile casino games in states where other forms of iGaming are not legal. The company was founded in 2012 and currently operates in 22 states with the ability to launch in up to 40 states. For more information, please visit our corporate website at www.gameplaynetwork.comand our B2C website at www.bspot.com. About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every type of gamer. Our roots are firmly rooted in the Native American Class II gaming market, but our customer-focused culture and growth has helped us diversify into a leading all-inclusive commercial games provider. Powered by high performance Class II and Class III slot products, a broad portfolio of table products, real money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and gamers and top notch service, we offer unmatched value proposition for our partner casinos. Learn more about playags.com. Show original content: SOURCE gaming network

