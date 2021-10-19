Methilas Bollywood’s Rohingya movie to be released on November 15th

Miss Universe Bangladesh’s Bollywood film Tangia Zaman Methila “Rohingya: People from Nowhere” will be released on November 15th.

Methila confirmed the news on a Facebook post on Sunday. He wrote: “The wait is finally over! ‘Rohingya’ will be released on Apple TV worldwide on November 15th.

Produced by Thunder Dragon Production, Haider Khan is the director of the Bollywood feature film.

Along with directing, Haider Khan also wrote the script and dialogue for the production. He has worked as an assistant director for super hits such as Commando, among others, and is also a skilled photographer.

The film Rohingya highlights the unspoken history of the Rohingya, who fled violence in Myanmar to settle in Bangladesh in recent years.

Methila will be seen a Rohingya woman named Husne Ara in the film. Mr Bhutan 2017 winner Sangay Tsheltrim will be seen facing Methila in this film.

Besides Methila and Sangay Tsheltrim, Kapil Gujjar, Pradip Yadav, Baharul Islam, Rajib Kalita, Anil Choudhary, Daljit Sean Singh, Puja Kulay, Dilip Ch Khanal, Audrey Hatibarua and Haider Khan will play a leading role in the film.

About the film, Methila told the media, “I play a Rohingya girl named Husna Ara. To play my role, I had to learn to speak the Rohingya language. I think our film will be absolutely different from most traditional Bollywood films. “

This is Haider Khan’s first film as a director. Haider has already produced promos for Salman Khan Films as well as several commercials and videos.

Tangia Zaman Methila is a model, television host, actress of the country. She was crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020.