In Hollywood, nothing resurrects more often than Mel Gibson | Marina hyde
NOTews that Mel Gibson is set to star in the John Wick prequel TV series is screaming among the faithful. Mel is resurrected! Still! Yes, the boulder has once again been rolled away from the Tomb of Cancellation, leaving the disciples and those who think people should at least apologize once for being obnoxiously appalling now beholding a place empty. Nothing resurrects more often than Mel, not even ponytail blouses or the story of Batman. It’s like the old Hollywood saying goes: Hell is forever lunched in this city.
Before we continue, let’s recap the details: Theaters Mel Gibson landed a role in The Continental, a TV spin-off from the hit John Wick movie franchise, which will air on Starz. Scientifically speaking, there can only be a limited amount of cuteness in the John Wick universe, and having a good full Keanu Reeves egg as the eponymous character in the movies at some point means you have to balance it out. with someone with a really toxic Controversies section at their entry on Wikipedia. Miss your guy a lot!
That said, as you look at the signs, you realize more and more that the deity Gibson believes in must be the one true god. How else to explain the continued employability of a now pensionable and notoriously difficult man whose record includes anti-Semitic abuse and repeated domestic violence, through racism, sexism and a Christmas movie with Mark Wahlberg ? When you consider the entertainment careers of young women cut off for offenses like incorrect opinion or minor weight gain, it’s impossible to avoid the conclusion that the guy Mel adores is a guy, believe it. me up there in the private $ 42 million Malibu The grounds of the church he built (congregation: 70) is the god that gives the order.
In 2006, we familiarized ourselves with Mels’ theory advanced to a Jewish traffic policeman in LA and his fellow patrol officer, Officer Sugartits, that Jews are responsible for all wars in the world. But even Mel can’t believe these same Jews also control Hollywood, given the work he’s been doing since that incident, let alone the emergence of other incidents where he asked Winona Ryder if she was a con artist. And so on. This content stream was, in due course, joined by others. A few years later, Mels’ abuse and domestic violence confession was recorded by the former partner and mother of her child Oksana Grigorieva, who recorded Gibson explaining how she deserved him to hit her and doing slight observations on her outfits, such as: like a fucking bitch in heat and if you get raped by a pack of [n-words] it will be your fault. That year he took the helm of a film directed by Jodie Foster, followed by a battery charge for misdemeanor.
In an age absolutely obsessed with apologies, it seems miraculous that those who have waited for the soz for all of this are still waiting. By the time the Mels Hacksaw Ridge film was wreathed in various award ceremonies and Gibson himself nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, our hero was giving interviews in which he hinted that he had apologized for a fictitious incident a long time ago and refused to go back into the furrow. And yet, he had never eaten the humble pie adequate for anyone, let alone everything. What he had done was continue to earn money on his various outings, while it stopped.
Perhaps most eye-catching, Mel seemed to believe that the 15 minutes he spent in the wilds of entertainment was not just an insanely insufficient reward for his actions, but in fact a significant prepayment for Purgatory itself. . The way Mel sees it, all of the unfair criticism he had to endure actually guaranteed him less time on the meat rack once it was all over. As he explained to fellow Catholic Stephen Colbert during an appearance on the these show, when he dies, he can be sure to endure less temporal punishments before the main course, because he has been so manly about people who were rude to him here in the earthly realm.
Huge kudos to the various executives and entertainment creatives involved with John Wick, then, for deciding that of all the Hollywood actors in their 60s who deserved a plum role, Mel was the best of them. We just have to assume that they have grasped the aforementioned conclusion that the god Mels is the only true one, and are now officially making offerings to him.
