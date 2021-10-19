Entertainment
Australian actress Sarah Snook knows why everyone was obsessed with inheritance and watched ‘accomplices’ on television
Sarah Snook knows why we love watching the Roys tear each other apart onscreen in Succession: “Isn’t it fun watching angry, mean, and accomplice people do naughty things?”
The American comedy-drama, which premiered in 2018, follows Logan Roy’s (played by Brian Cox) family succession plan, as his children argue over who will take control of fictional media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo.
As he returns for his long-awaited third season, after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all signs point to another season of power play from all members of the Roy family clan.
The series’ return on Monday night took us back to moments right after the dramatic scene that wrapped up Season 2 in 2019, which saw Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong) attempt to overthrow his father’s business.
Snook, an Australian who plays Shiv Roy on the show, says one of the more intriguing elements is that despite family members failing, they tend to fail at the top.
The series explored the relationships between powerful multi-billion dollar conglomerates and politics over the past two seasons.
We’ve seen characters travel on expensive yachts, travel in private planes, and live in the most lavish of homes.
It is for this reason that creator Jesse Armstrong decided that including the coronavirus in the plot was not an option, as the pandemic had not impacted the lives of the rich and powerful.
It’s a sentiment that Snook shares. She has previously said that none of the wealthiest in society are facing the effects of the pandemic.
Snook says that on top of that, the end of Season 2 left little room for another big plot point.
“We watch TV first and foremost as an escape and there was a part of the decision making of saying ‘We want to leave what this reality and this darkness is right now,'” she said. .
“We’re going into a different kind of dark world but at least it’s funny.”
This world is one of corruption scandals, the scrambling of the Fourth Estate and the relaxation of relations with the brokers of political power.
“I mean, the power of the messenger rather than the power of the king is probably the thing to be reckoned with,” Snook said.
Snook refers to the power that big media companies have to influence political decisions, pointing to the close ties that UK politicians had with people like Rupert Murdoch.
The Patriarch of the Logan Roy family has been compared to Murdoch, and the Roy family estate struggles with an allegory of the challenges facing the Murdoch Empire.
Season 2 follows that dramatic ending that saw the show’s biggest power play.
The Roy family empire was in danger after allegations of murder, sexual assault and harassment of vulnerable young women emerged involving the company’s cruise ship division.
Brian Cox’s character Logan has decided that his son Kendall (played by Jeremy Strong) will take full responsibility for the cruise ship scandal to protect the business from the breakdown of family ownership.
But in a surprise move, Kendall instead decides to incriminate her father, alleging that he has proof that Logan was aware of the wrongdoing associated with the cruise ship scandal.
Snook says his character Shiv is grappling with his loyalty this season after being seen as WayStar Royco’s next general manager.
“That choice between; is Kendall the right boat to jump on, or is daddy the right one to stay with,” she said.
Snook thinks Shiv is looking for where she fits within the Roy family business, and more importantly, who she wants to move forward.
“I think we have seen through season 1 and season 2 her growth as a woman leaving her career outside the family. [and] come in, get married, ”she said.
“She’s in an awkward position now where she has to somehow choose who she wants to be.”
