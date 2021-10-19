Events, costume parties, pub crawls, and more

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida Were deep in October, which means South Florida residents can finally feel a light 75-degree breeze reminiscent of fall, and Halloween is just around the corner.

And this year, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine and a drop in daily COVID-19 cases across Florida, restaurants, bars and hotels are ready to welcome their guests back to their Halloween parties.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best parties and nightlife events happening in Miami-Dade County during Halloween weekend 2021.

Brickell

6th edition of the Monster Bar Crawl: The pub crawl that started it all is back. Join thousands of crawlers on Saturday October 30 and Sunday October 31 for the 6th annual Monster Bar Crawl, Miami’s biggest Halloween bar crawl. Browse Brickell and enjoy five free drinks and drink specials at all participating locations. Don’t forget to dress in your best costume! Participating places: Common blackbird, where you will check in between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and receive a free drink and special drinks; American Social, where you will be offered a free drink and drink specials; Riverside, where you will be offered a free drink before 10 p.m. and drink promotions; Gastronomic brewery in batches, where you will be offered a free drink and drink promotions; Candle, where you will be offered a free drink and special drinks. For more information, Click here.

A d

6th edition of the Monster Bar Crawl. (Courtesy of Miami Bar Crawls)

Halloween Ladies Night at Batch Gastropub: Come and bring your witches to Batch Gastropub Miami for a spooky night for the ladies on Friday October 29th. RSVP here to receive free drinks from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for those in costume, whether you’re into something scary, funny, or sexy, all are welcome. Know that if your costume is top notch, you might receive the perfect Halloween gift! Whatever they want, Batch can do it. Get the magic of brewing at Batch Miami. When: Friday October 29. Time: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Or: 30 Southwest 12th Street Miami, FL 33130. For more information, Click here.

A d

Halloween brunch at Batch Gastropub: Get ready for a scream-worthy brunch at Batch Gastropub Miami on Sunday, October 31 with bottomless sangrias, bellinis and mimosas available for $ 22.50. Witches, ghouls and boos will enjoy this boo-zy brunch with fan favorite brunch items. When: Sunday October 31. Time: 10 am-4pm Or: 30 SW 12th St, Miami, FL 33130. For more information, Click here.

Haunted Rooftop Halloween Costume Party at W Miami: There’s no better time to take out your alter ego with your group of friends and ride the elevator to the W Miami Rooftop. The haunted rooftop will be transformed into the ultimate Halloween party with two music zones with LED walls and Halloween decor. When: Saturday October 30. Time: 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Or: 485 Brickell Ave., Miami. For more information, Click here.

A d

The W Miami Halloween. (W Miami)

Coral pine nuts

Miami Vice Party at Calle 23 Miami: Celebrate Halloween weekend with a Miami Vice themed party! On Saturday, October 30, Calle 23 invites everyone to step into the 1980s with its famous Miami crime drama-themed party. Sip $ 10 Miami Vice cocktails the night away while dancing to live shows. Plus, enjoy happy hour on a Saturday with signature cocktails at $ 7, wines at $ 5, and beers at $ 4. When: Saturday October 30. Time: Open to close. Or: 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134. For more information, Click here.

Downtown

Lost Boy Dry Goods Halloween Weekend: For those who can’t get enough of Halloween, Lost Boy Dry Goods has a whole Halloween weekend for drinking and dancing. From Thursday, October 28 through Halloween night, the bar will transform into a spooky hotspot with spooky decor, a funky disco ball, festive drink specials and an array of sets from DJs Benton, Neil Robertson, Brooke G, and more. Again. Guests are encouraged to dress all weekend in the costumes of their choice as no specific theme is required. Oh, there will be plenty of Halloween themed drinks. When: Thursday October 28 – Sunday October 31. Time: 9 p.m. to closing. Or: 157 E Flagler St., Miami. For more information, Click here. No entry ticket / fee is required.

A d

Wicked Wharf at Wharf Miami: Kick off Halloween weekend at Wharf Miami at their event, Wicked Wharf, with happy hour specials such as $ 1 Wharf Lagers and $ 3 wine by the glass from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. When: Friday October 29. Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Or: 114 SW North River Dr. Miami, FL 33130. For more information, Click here.

Wicked Wharf at Wharf Miami. (Courtesy of The Wharf Miami)

Pier Pirates at Pier Miami: The Wharf Miami will transform into a pirate-themed fortress, inviting guests to come in disguise to celebrate Halloween weekend. When: Saturday October 30. Time: 5:00 p.m. – Late. Or: 114 SW North River Dr. Miami, FL 33130. For more information, Click here.

A d

Wharf Horror Story at Wharf Miami: On Halloween night, The Wharf Miami challenges its guests to enter and experience the American Horror Story-decorated venue, Wharf Horror Story. Based on three AHS seasons (Camp Redwood, Freak Show, and a dual feature of Aliens and Sea Monsters), there will be several scares for guests to experience. All guests are encouraged to wear their costumes to celebrate the night away. When: Sunday October 31. Time: 12h – Late. Or: 114 SW North River Dr. Miami, FL 33130. For more information, Click here.

The Wild Things & Dia de los Muertos at Joia Beach: This Halloween weekend, immerse yourself in the mood with two spooky evenings at Joia Beach. On Saturdays, enjoy a fully immersive night with a white sand dance floor overlooking an iconic downtown Miami skyline at their party, The Wild Things Halloween, complete with trusted third party and denial events. Then on Halloween night, Joia hosts Dia de los Muertos with Copal by Soundtuary, with live performances and special entertainment. When: Saturday Oct. 30 & Sunday Oct. 31 Time: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. Or: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132. For more information, Click here.

A d

Miami Beach

Maxim Halloween Party with Future: The Maxim Halloween Party 2021 is coming to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel. The event will kick off with the sounds of acclaimed DJ Ruckus, who will kick off the party for Grammy-winning hip hop rapper, singer and cultural icon, Future, performing a live concert. It will feature an upscale open bar, headlining DJs, circus performances and an immersive sound and light experience. Check out several areas, including a VIP Maxim Model lounge at La Cote restaurant overlooking all the action. Doors open at 9 p.m. When: Saturday October 30. Time: 9 p.m. – Late. Or: 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140. For more information, Click here.

2021 Maxim Halloween Party. (Courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

MILA’s Second Annual Gypsy Souls Party: MILA Restaurant will host its second annual Gypsy Souls event on Sunday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The restaurant will be decorated in the bohemian-chic theme and filled with a spooky vibe and special effects with a smoke machine . For those looking to get the festival going, MILA will have makeup artists on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and staff will join the spirit with special makeup. During the event, guests are invited to dress up in the theme and transcend Tulum or Coachella without having to book a ticket. What is the format? It will be a multisensory experience with a sit-down dinner, a theatrical mixology experience, a special Mykonos-inspired playlist, elite performances of fire dancers, and themed dressed models to transform the space. When: Sunday October 31. Time: 6 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Or: 1636 Meridian Avenue Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, Click here.

A d

The haunted cocktail at MILA. (Courtesy of MILA)

Mystic Jungle Halloween at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop: Spend Halloween under the stars with the transformation of Veuve Clicquots Mystic Jungle at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop to the tunes of DJ Yissel. Tickets include entry and a glass of Veuve Clicquot on arrival. A percentage of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the South Florida Wildlife Center. When: Saturday October 30. Time: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Or: 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, Click here.

Halloween party on the beaches of Miami Eden Roc: This Halloween, transport yourself to the Hollywood’s golden age in the 1960s with the return of Café Pompei, a supper club with a rich past at Eden Roc welcoming artists such as Harry Belafonte, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. On Saturday, October 30, the ‘Eden Roc presents its ultimate Halloween Party with the Peach Room Miami, Cabaret de Pompeii. The event will feature three DJ sets throughout the night, including Miami DJ Jessica Who, and surprise performances throughout the evening. From 10 p.m. until the end of the night, celebrate Halloween like in 1965. When: Saturday October 30. Time: 10 p.m. – Late. Or: 4525 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33140. For more information, Click here.

A d

Eden Roc Miami Beachs Halloween Pompeii Cabaret evening with the Peach Room Miami. (Courtesy of Eden Roc Miami Beach)

Wynwood

Veza Surs Annual Halloween Party: Veza Sur will be having their annual Halloween party at their Wynwood pub and it’s safe to say it’s not a rumba you want to miss. Scheduled for Saturday October 30 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Veza Sur will make sure to provide the best vibes and beers, with the best beats in the city of DJ KA5. In addition, there will be a special performance of Los Sorciers. Guests are more than encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes to participate in the costume contest for a chance to win a $ 100 Veza Sur gift card for first place, a $ 50 Veza Sur gift card for second place and a $ 20 Veza Sur gift card for third place. In addition, the Horchata Cream Ale will make a comeback. True to tradition, this seasonal beer will make its appearance at the Halloween party. When: Saturday October 30. Time: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Or: 55 Northwest 25th Street Miami, FL 33127. For more information, Click here.

A d

Day of the Deadmau5 weekend at Oasis Wynwood: Description: Experience a spooky weekend with two famous DJs, Deadmau5 and Carnage, at Oasis Wynwood. On Friday, October 29, celebrate Day of the Deadmau5 weekend at the Wynwood Oasis. Dance with Deadmau5 and Unhooked Sunset Show Mau5trap Records. Then, on Saturday, attend the Carnage Halloween Concert at The Oasis performing under his house music character, GORDO. Hell will take the stage at an exciting Halloween event to present his new sound and experience, TARAKA. Doors open at 8 p.m. When: Friday October 29 and Saturday October 30. Or: 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127. For more information, Click here.