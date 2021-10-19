Former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna was asked if Bollywood actresses make good wives; this is what she said

Another interesting episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 glued us to our TV screens tonight. Amitabh Bachchan came back with a new competitor named Mohit Kumar Joshi. He is a computer engineer by profession and had a lot to share about his work in the field of technology. Big B was super curious about telescopes and other scientific geniuses created by scientists and engineers. He was indeed tempted to stop playing the game and learn more about science and technology.

Mohit seemed pretty confident in the hot seat and played well up to Rs 3 20,000. However, he exhausted all his lifelines at this point and eventually walked away with a cash prize of Rs 6 40,000.

The next competitor to take the hot seat was Insiya Arora. How much money will she manage to earn? Let’s find out!

KBC 13 October 19 episode all questions and answers

Rs 1000

Question: According to a Hindi proverb, if someone thinks of impossible things, what is he cooking?

Vegetarian pulao

Kahayali Pulao

Bhalla Papdi

chicken Biryani

Answer: Khayali pulao

Rs 2000

Question: Which of these places is related to some kind of Kathak dance paan, sari and gharana?

Benares

Jaipur

Lucknow

Bhopal

Answer: Benaras

Rs 3000

Question: Bharat Mata Ki Jai is the first episode of which TV series based on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s book?

Chanakya

Tipu Sultan’s sword

1857 Kranti

Bharat Ek Khôj

Answer: Bharat Ek Khoj

5000 rupees

Question: In town would you find this means of transport? (Photo presented to candidate)

Delhi

Chennai

Calcutta

Bangalore

Answer: Calcutta

10,000 rupees

Question: Which of these cricketers nicknames is Gabbar?

Rohit sharma

Ravindra Jadeja

Rishabh pants

Shikhar dhawan

Answer: Shikhar Dhawan

20,000 rupees

According to Indian scriptures, what are the names of Rohini, Anuradha, Vishakha and Swati?

Planets

Constellation

Zodiac signs

Gems

Answer: the signs of the zodiac

# KBC13 mein hotseat by aaye ek computer engineer Mohit Joshi ne sunaayi sabko apne kaam ki adbhut travel aur Asia t.co/CqDw4CZIwZ – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

40,000 rupees

Question: What is the name of this agent? (Video clip shown by Naam Shabana)

Rani

Shabana

Naina

Minale

Mohit had no idea the answer and so used the audience poll lifeline.

Answer: Shabana

80,000 rupees

Question: In September 2021, who did the Taliban appoint to lead the interim government of Afghanistan?

Mollah baradar

Maulvi Hannafi

Mollah yakub

Mullah Haasan Akkhund

Mohit used another lifeline – he chose 50:50

Answer: Mullah Haasan Akkhund

Rs 1,60,000

Question: The collection of poems by Dr Harivanshrai Bachchan and what other famous writer has been jointly published under the title Khadi Ke Phool?

Subhitranandan pants

Jaychankar Prasad

Suryakanth Tripathi

Mohit used another lifeline – chose to flip the question and changed the question

Answer: Subhitranandan pants

Question: What place in Kumaon gave its name to a man-eating tigress who is in the Guinness World Record for killing the most people?

Almora

Champawat

Bajinath

Bageshwar

Answer: Champawat

Rs 3,20,000

What was the first Indus Valley site identified in 1921?

Harappa

Kaibangan

Rakhigarhi

Mohenjo-daro

Mohit used his last lifeline – Ask the expert

Answer: Harappa

Rs 6.40,000

Question: In April 2021, the president of which country signed a law that allows to stay in office until 2036?

China

Japan

Philippines

Russia

Answer: Russia

Rs 12.50,000

Question: What aspect of space was Charles Fabry and Henry Buisson discovered in 1913?

Black hole

Milky Way

Ozone layer

Polar lights

Mohit had no idea the answer, so he decided to quit with Rs 6,40,000.

Answer: ozone layer

Fastest finger first

Question: Which of these is a pair of two different names for the same festival?

Dhanteras-Sharad purnima

Baisakhi Basant Panchami

Dussehra-Vijay Dashami

Answer: Dussehra-Vijay Dashami

Question: In which of these films did Salman-Katrina not share the screen together?

Maine pyaar kyu kiya

Ek Tha Tiger

Bharat

Dabangg

Reply: Dabangg

Question: Who among them is not a freedom fighter whose name appears in the Lal-Bal-Pal triumvirate?

Answer: Lala Hardyal

Insiya Arora won the fastest finger first and became the next contender to occupy the hot seat on KBC 13.

Rs 1000

Question: