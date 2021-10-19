Entertainment
Former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna was asked if Bollywood actresses make good wives; this is what she said
Another interesting episode of
Mohit seemed pretty confident in the hot seat and played well up to Rs 3 20,000. However, he exhausted all his lifelines at this point and eventually walked away with a cash prize of Rs 6 40,000.
The next competitor to take the hot seat was Insiya Arora. How much money will she manage to earn? Let’s find out!
Rs 1000
Question: According to a Hindi proverb, if someone thinks of impossible things, what is he cooking?
Vegetarian pulao
Kahayali Pulao
Bhalla Papdi
chicken Biryani
Answer: Khayali pulao
Rs 2000
Question: Which of these places is related to some kind of Kathak dance paan, sari and gharana?
Benares
Jaipur
Lucknow
Bhopal
Answer: Benaras
Rs 3000
Question: Bharat Mata Ki Jai is the first episode of which TV series based on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s book?
Chanakya
Tipu Sultan’s sword
1857 Kranti
Bharat Ek Khôj
Answer: Bharat Ek Khoj
5000 rupees
Question: In town would you find this means of transport? (Photo presented to candidate)
Delhi
Chennai
Calcutta
Bangalore
Answer: Calcutta
10,000 rupees
Question: Which of these cricketers nicknames is Gabbar?
Rohit sharma
Ravindra Jadeja
Rishabh pants
Shikhar dhawan
Answer: Shikhar Dhawan
20,000 rupees
According to Indian scriptures, what are the names of Rohini, Anuradha, Vishakha and Swati?
Planets
Constellation
Zodiac signs
Gems
Answer: the signs of the zodiac
# KBC13 mein hotseat by aaye ek computer engineer Mohit Joshi ne sunaayi sabko apne kaam ki adbhut travel aur Asia t.co/CqDw4CZIwZ
– ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021
40,000 rupees
Question: What is the name of this agent? (Video clip shown by Naam Shabana)
Rani
Shabana
Naina
Minale
Mohit had no idea the answer and so used the audience poll lifeline.
Answer: Shabana
80,000 rupees
Question: In September 2021, who did the Taliban appoint to lead the interim government of Afghanistan?
Mollah baradar
Maulvi Hannafi
Mollah yakub
Mullah Haasan Akkhund
Mohit used another lifeline – he chose 50:50
Answer: Mullah Haasan Akkhund
Rs 1,60,000
Question: The collection of poems by Dr Harivanshrai Bachchan and what other famous writer has been jointly published under the title Khadi Ke Phool?
Subhitranandan pants
Jaychankar Prasad
Suryakanth Tripathi
Mohit used another lifeline – chose to flip the question and changed the question
Answer: Subhitranandan pants
Question: What place in Kumaon gave its name to a man-eating tigress who is in the Guinness World Record for killing the most people?
Almora
Champawat
Bajinath
Bageshwar
Answer: Champawat
Rs 3,20,000
What was the first Indus Valley site identified in 1921?
Harappa
Kaibangan
Rakhigarhi
Mohenjo-daro
Mohit used his last lifeline – Ask the expert
Answer: Harappa
Rs 6.40,000
Question: In April 2021, the president of which country signed a law that allows to stay in office until 2036?
China
Japan
Philippines
Russia
Answer: Russia
Rs 12.50,000
Question: What aspect of space was Charles Fabry and Henry Buisson discovered in 1913?
Black hole
Milky Way
Ozone layer
Polar lights
Mohit had no idea the answer, so he decided to quit with Rs 6,40,000.
Answer: ozone layer
Fastest finger first
Question: Which of these is a pair of two different names for the same festival?
Dhanteras-Sharad purnima
Baisakhi Basant Panchami
Dussehra-Vijay Dashami
Answer: Dussehra-Vijay Dashami
Question: In which of these films did Salman-Katrina not share the screen together?
Maine pyaar kyu kiya
Ek Tha Tiger
Bharat
Dabangg
Reply: Dabangg
Question: Who among them is not a freedom fighter whose name appears in the Lal-Bal-Pal triumvirate?
Answer: Lala Hardyal
Insiya Arora won the fastest finger first and became the next contender to occupy the hot seat on KBC 13.
Rs 1000
Question:
KBC 13 all questions and answers
kaun banega crorepati 13
KBC 13
Amitabh Bachchan
Mohit Joshi
Sources
2/ https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/telly-talk/former-bigg-boss-contestant-sambhavna-was-asked-if-bollywood-actresses-make-good-wives-heres-what-she-said-article-87132274
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]