Hey, welcome to the 80s Hollywood! Buried in the cover of settling a dispute between the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE), a largely blue-collar union to which stagehands and stagehands belong, and studios, represented by the Alliance producers of cinema and television (AMPTP), it is that the IATSE finally won the law to take paid leave on Martin Luther King Day, Jr. Day. The national holiday was promulgated by President Reagan in 1983 and began to be observed in 1986; Arizona was keen to recognize this until 1992. Yet in staunchly pro-union and staunchly pro-Civil Rights Hollywood, a very large union has not been granted civil rights leave until now. (The new deal between IATSE and AMPTP is still in the works, but both sides say they are in agreement.) In the past two years alone, various Hollywood figures have threatened to boycott Georgia twice (because of electoral reform and abortion restrictions) and Texas twice (for the same reasons). Maybe Hollywood should have boycotted itself all these years not to honor MLK, or to stiffen its unions, or both. An example I like to cite about Hollywood’s blindness to its own history is that of George Clooney who brags about the moral supremacy of his fellow Liberals in La-La-Land when he won an Oscar (wholly undeserved) for Syrianjust because he got fat for the movie and was tortured and put forward a leftist message. Clooney boasted in his acceptance speech that Hollywood awarded Hattie McDaniel an Oscar in 1939 “when black people were still sitting in the backs of theaters” but didn’t mention, or just didn’t know, that McDaniel had herself was forced to sit against a wall in the back of the roomthe night she received the Oscar, at Cocoanut Grove nightclub, apart from the white nominees for Blown away by the wind, who sat together at a table in the front. When Blown away by the wind held its premiere in Atlanta, the event was separate, and the film’s black stars were not allowed or even mentioned in the schedule distributed at the event.

