Shanna Moaklers Feelings About Travis, Kourtney: Everything We Know





Scott disick isn’t the only one who isn’t fully rooted for Kravis. Shanna moakler had a very public up and down trip regarding her ex-husband Travis Barkers romance with Kourtney kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer and the former model were first linked in 2002, welcoming their son Landon in 2003 and daughter Alabama in 2005. Two years after they tied the knot in 2004, they broke up. They dated for two more years before finalizing their divorce in 2008. After Barker began her relationship with the founder of Poosh, who he had been friends with for years, in late 2020, Moakler alleged that she signed the divorce papers after she caught the musician with Kourtney’s sister. Kim kardashian. He had already had an affair with Paris Hilton. And back when Kim was a closet organizer in Paris, they were best friends. And he started to use [Kim] as a model for [his clothing company], Famous Stars and Straps, she said at the time. We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through this affair, this infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her]. He’s dating his sister now, so I think that would be really weird. Barker, for his part, denied ever meeting Kim in his 2015 book., Can I say: live big, cheat death and drums, drums, drums, but admitted she was hot. Kim later called Moaklers and claimed a fake story in May 2021, writing via Instagram Stories: We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt. As things heated up with Barker and Kourtney, Moakler said We in May 2021 that she wasn’t bothered by their PDA-filled romance, but worried it would affect her relationship with her children. I can’t even find [their actions] even scandalous or otherwise. Like, if you’re in love and want to show it off, go ahead, she said at the time. I got no feeling for any of them, like, I’m not jealous of them [Travis and Kourtney], I don’t think about them. If they want to run away at sunset like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my kids in the process. A source said We by July 2021, the co-parenting relationship between Barker and Moaklers had bottomed out. She wants to get rid of anything that reminds her of him and reminds him of happier times, the insider said. Shanna searches for auction houses to auction sentimental items Travis bought her when they were together. She wants to sell her engagement ring She also wants to sell her wedding ring. Three months later, Barker proposed to Kourtney and Landon and Alabama were among those celebrating the proposal. Scroll on for everything we know about Moakler’s feelings regarding the Kardashians romance with Barker:

