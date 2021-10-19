Casting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in the 1990s

Connect with us

After nearly three decades of working in genre cinema, Quentin Tarantino has reinvented his directing style with 2019s Once upon a time in hollywood. Inspired by his own childhood memories of LA in the 60s, Once upon a time offers a wonderful snapshot of a bygone era in the film industry and the sunny city where most of its operations take place.

The film is filled with phenomenal performances from contemporary movie stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Had the film been shot in the ’90s during Tarantinos’ escape phase, it could have starred Harrison Ford, Drew Barrymore, and Winona Ryder instead.


8 Harrison Ford as Rick Dalton

Shared image of Harrison Ford in Air Force One and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio gave one of the funniest and most nuanced performances of his career as Rick Dalton. It’s a role that requires both the looks and charisma of a leading man and the dramatic chops to play Tarantinos’ satirical withdrawal from Hollywood stars. In the 90s, Harrison Ford was leaving his prime behind, so he could have done a great job playing Rick.

It would’ve been a big role for Ford to deconstruct his on-screen image playing ice-cool pulp heroes like Han Solo and Indiana Jones. The hilarious irony of Ricks’ character is that he plays gallant, fearless heroes on screen, but he’s an emotional wreck in real life.

7 Drew Barrymore as Sharon Tate

Shared image of Drew Barrymore in The Wedding Singer and Margot Robbie in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

While her lack of dialogue has been criticized, Margot Robbies Sharon Tate exists more as a symbol in Once upon a time in hollywood. By showing the promising movie star in her everyday life, touching people’s lives, Once upon a time made sure Tate wasn’t just defined by her murder in the history books.

In the 90s, Drew Barrymore was a perfect representation of Hollywood stardom. Barrymore has reached the top of the A list with romantic comedies like Never been kissed and The wedding singer. His fame has even been used to create a psychopath-esque surprise in the opening scene of Scream.

6 Kirk Douglas as Marvin Schwarz

Shared image of Kirk Douglas in Diamonds and Al Pacino in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Marvin Schwarz is above all an exhibition tool in Once upon a time in hollywood, but Al Pacino brought a lot of warmth and humor to humanize the role. Pacino’s legendary status as an actor helped create a sense of Marvin’s deep knowledge of old Hollywood and his tactics.

In the 90s that role could have been played by an equally legendary actor who has been a renowned film legend for even longer than Pacino: Kirk Douglas.

5 Jet Li as Bruce Lee

Shared image of Jet Li in Lethal Weapon 4 and Mike Moh in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The appearance of Mike Mohs as Bruce Lee was one of the most controversial elements of Once upon a time in hollywood. The movie portrays Lee as brash and arrogant, and then he gets beaten up by a fictional stuntman, much to the chagrin of the martial artists who hold the star of Enter the Dragon in high esteem. But this scene unfolds in Cliffs ‘mind like a memory, and Tarantinos’ novelization goes into more detail about how he outmaneuvered Lee and won the fight.

Lee’s role requires an actor with both dramatic abilities and martial arts prowess. In the 90s, Lee could have been played by Jet Li, who rose from acclaimed roles in Chinese cinema to Hollywood stardom with the role of the sadistic villain in Lethal weapon 4.

4 Winona Ryder as Pussycat

Shared image of Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice and Margaret Qualley in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Pussycat, played by Margaret Qualley, is the most prominent member of the Manson family to feature in Once upon a time in hollywood. She is not based on any particular True Cult member, but the character is believed to be based on Kitty Kat, who was also sent to town to lure the men to Spahn Ranch.

Winona Ryder could have played this role brilliantly in the ’90s. Qualley played the brutal Pussycats personality with the same kind of dry comedic sensibility that Ryder showed in heather and beetle juice.

3 Paul Newman as George Spahn

Shared image of Paul Newman in The Hudsucker Proxy and Bruce Dern in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

George Spahn only appears in one scene from Once upon a time in hollywood, but this scene is the brilliantly anticlimactic reward for the film’s most tense, suspenseful streak, so it’s pretty important. According to Hollywood journalist, Burt Reynolds was originally cast for the role, but after his untimely death he was replaced by Bruce Dern, a Tarantino regular.

Reynolds and Dern share legendary status on the screen. In the 90s, this role could have been filled by a legend of the cinema whose fame predates them both: Paul Newman.

2 Mara Wilson as Trudi Frazer

Shared image of Mara Wilson as Matilda and Julia Butters in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Julia Butters gave one of the most revealing performances of Once upon a time in hollywood like Trudi Frazer, a prodigious and well-spoken child actor (in his own words, actor, not actress, for the word actress is absurd).

In the 90s, that part may have gone to Mara Wilson. Throughout the decade, Wilson has appeared in a bunch of blockbuster movies: Mathilde, Mrs. Doubtfire, Miracle on 34th Street she has appeared in more films than most of her adult peers. Wilson’s reputation as a prolific and hardworking child actor is said to have nurtured the character of Trudi.

1 Robert De Niro as Cliff Booth

Shared image of Robert De Niro in Goodfellas and Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

After playing reckless hotheads in movies like Middle streets and Angry bull Throughout the 70s and 80s, Robert De Niro took to playing dark antiheroes with more foresight than Taxi drivers Travis Bickle in the 90s in movies like Goodfellas and Heat. At this point in his career, he could have made a fascinating casting choice for Rick Daltons stuntman Cliff Booth.

De Niro played a soldier in The deer hunter, a cold-blooded killer Cap Fear, and an equally laid-back and soft-spoken ex-convict in Tarantinos’ own Jackie Brown.

Three side-by-side images of Dumbledore from Harry Potter


Next
Harry Potter: Dumbledore’s 10 Most Enduring Quotes About Friendship


