Xavier Paul Cadeau becomes the first black actor to play the legendary role of “Transformers”

Dubbing should offer actors an equal chance to be part of a project, regardless of their appearance or origin.

Relying on his voice, the ability to read a script and convey imaginative ideas, any actor can be a voice actor, some casting directors only require an online submission without seeing the ‘interpreter in person.

The problem is that some of the more talented comedians of color are not included in the lead roles that would suit them well.

Recently, actors from shows as“Family Guy,” “Big Mouth,” “Central Park” and “BoJack Horseman” gave up their roles as white actors portraying characters of color and some shows subsequently introduced new voices. Yet veteran black voice actors like One Voice Conference Award Winner, Recording Artist Xavier Paul Gift say they hope these changes go beyond just a sexy Hollywood trend.

Gift has lent his voice to various works: he is the announcer of the show LIVE With Kelly & Ryan on ABC, Dead End, on Cartoon Networks “Transformers: Cyberverse“, and he is a recurring voice in the series” Grand Theft Auto “(GTA San Andreas, GTA IV and GTA V).

He also had the opportunity to work alongside the late Michael K. Williams on an HBO limited series titled The Night Of.

Gift spoke with Changing America about his work in theater, film and video games.

1. Xavier, you are the first African American to voice the iconic character of Dead End on Transformers: Cyberverse. Dead End is a fan favorite Generation 1 (G1) Decepticon with a sarcastic personality and transforms into a Porsche-like vehicle. How did you prepare for the role and what type of voice direction did you use?

I am totally honored. I had no idea until I did some research and then realized, wait, I’m historical! It means a lot to me and to the industry. For the industry, the opportunity to extend the reach of their brand by creating a strong cultural bond with the public through my work. For me, the exciting possibility of continuing to write the story in voiceover. Thanks Hasbro!

As Michael Chekhov’s acting technique teacher, I work to follow my own advice and allow myself to have an encounter with the character written on the page. I have let go of the preconceptions of how he should be played, the directions and thoughts of the past, and am working to receive the character’s lyrics. The words come to me, I go to the words and in the middle, there is a conversation … a meeting. From this place, Dead End was born.

2. On YouTube, a user posted a compilation of Dead End; the video has garnered over 110,000 views with around 5,000 likes. What are the biggest compliments you’ve received from fans and fellow voice actors and has this role strengthened your portfolio?

Yes, this is a wonderful compilation that the user has created for all of us on Cyberverse. I am truly grateful because it has brought visibility on a whole new scale. A lot of times in dubbing nobody knows it’s you … unless you tell them. With these great videos of my work, I can share it on social media and help develop the message of the Transformers franchise.

This role has strengthened my portfolio as well as my vision for my career. The biggest compliments were that I sound better than my own mentors – James Earl Jones, Kieth David! After hearing this, I was so humiliated that I fell to my knees!

3. What is more rewarding and / or creative, voicing a popular cartoon character or voicing a video game character on a successful franchise?

Well, while the expression of a video game character on a blockbuster franchise excites me to the end, I have to say by comparison that the ability and opportunity to build a character arc over multiple episodes is more rewarding and creatively demanding and therefore more stimulating.

Rockstar Games and I have been working creatively since 2004 with the first game I voiced for them “GTA San Andreas”.

I made another lesser known game, Conflict Vietnam. He follows four American soldiers, Ragman, Junior, Hoss and Cherry who are cut off from their unit during the Tet offensive of 1968 and survive in the hostile jungle of Vietnam against a ruthless enemy.

4.On a related note, which is better, voice acting or playing in person? What are your influences ?

My influences are Keith David, Batt Johnson, Peter Thomas, Dennis Haysbert, G Keith Alexander and of course Elmo.

I like the theater. It is there that I started and that I continue to cultivate the profession of actor. The energy is alive and in the room. As voice actors, the questions become: can we, will we create this vitality and trust the air and the microphone that will send it? How do we go out of our own way to deliver compelling characters? This is the reason why I created a training center for dubbing and to find your authentic voice connected to the soul.

5. Dubbing is vocal work, but why are some black actors and people of color not portrayed or sidelined?

It is a vocal work linked to a solid profession of actor in which we draw not only for the character but also to create an environment, a brand signature, a moment or a reality. We must therefore generate our sense of “being” which will represent the message, the moment or the reality. I think that many BIPOC artists are sidelined in part because the training centers we come from do not give us a alternative to the Euro-American performance styles with which many actors find themselves working. We need these alternative approaches to have a regular professional career. I am committed to solving this problem as a culturally resonant actor / voiceover technique teacher.

Gift will appear at TFcon, the final gathering for Transformers, in Baltimore from October 22-24.

