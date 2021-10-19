Yandy Chirino, First Hollywood Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty Since 2008 – NBC 6 South Florida





The murder of Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino is the department’s first in-service death in nearly 13 years, and the first fatal shooting of an officer in the city since 1982. Chirino, 28, was shot and killed on Sunday evening after responding to a suspicious incident. An 18-year-old suspect, Jason Banegas, faces murder charges and other charges in the murder of Chirino. Chirino had served the ministry since 2017 and was named Officer of the Month in June 2020.



CNB 6 Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien said Chirino has been recognized several times for his exceptional work and received five recommendations from his supervisor. “He was a great officer and he will leave a lasting impact on our community,” said O’Brien. “Today, Officer Chirino will always be remembered for his selfless actions and his sacrifice to our community.” A community mourns after a young Hollywood policeman was killed in the line of duty. NBC 6’s Jamie Guirola was there when the suspect was taken to jail Chirino is the first Hollywood officer to be killed in the line of duty since November 2008, when Officer Alex Del Rio was killed in a car crash. Del Rio, 31, had joined the Hollywood Police Department as a part-time community service assistant in February 1996. He was originally from Miami and graduated from MAST Academy High School. Del Rio was the department’s Officer of the Month in October 2003, and was a finalist for Officer of the Year 2003.



Hollywood Police Department Officers Alex Del Rio and Frankie Shivers The last Hollywood cop to be shot while on duty was Officer Frankie Shivers, who died on September 6, 1982. Shivers was trying to help a woman who had been involved in a fiery car crash when the woman grabbed Shivers’ gun and shot him repeatedly. The woman was killed in a police shootout. Investigators said the woman intentionally caused the crash in an attempt to kill herself. Shivers was posthumously honored as Officer of the Year for 1982. Including Chirino, Del Rio, and Shivers, seven Hollywood officers have died in the line of duty since the department was established in 1925. The first was Officer Owen Coleman, who was only 23 when he was shot and killed while investigating a disturbance on a farm on January 25, 1926. Few details are known about Coleman’s murder, as all of the Hollywood Police Department’s records were destroyed in the 1926 hurricane.



Hollywood Police Department Officers Owen Coleman and Henry Minard Another officer, Henry Minard, was shot and killed while responding to a burglary at Mayor’s Jewelers in Hollywood Mall on November 18, 1972. The suspects were captured in Massachusetts three days later. Two officers were killed on the same day – August 30, 1973 – when they were involved in an accident.

Officers Byron Riley and Phillip Yourman Officers Byron Riley and Phillip Yourman were partners and had responded to a purse theft when they started chasing the suspect. Their vehicle got out of control on winding roads and hit a tree, killing the two police officers.

