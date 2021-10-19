Entertainment
The Grammys Release Inclusion Requirement To Ensure A Diverse Show | Culture & Leisure
The Recording Academy on Tuesday released an eight-page document detailing runners’ goals and objectives. The deal requires producers to recruit and hire more diverse candidates behind the scenes and in front of the camera for the 64th annual awards ceremony on January 31.
Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. says he’s proud of the initiative and hopes the concept can move the needle. The academy announced the adoption of the inclusion rider in August.
The inclusion rider is something that will provide an opportunity for people who may not have had one before, he said in a recent interview. It’s really important to me. I wouldn’t be here if someone didn’t give me the chance. I try to create paths and make sure that there are areas where people can work in a system and make their way through.
The endorsement requires Grammy producers to audition, interview, and hire on and off stage individuals from groups that have historically and consistently been excluded from the industry. Amendments are amendments to contracts.
The academys initiative was created in partnership with several groups including Color of Change; inclusion rider co-authors Kalpana Kotagal and Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni; Ryan Butler, the founding director of the Warner Music / Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University; and Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Co-Chair of the Recording Academy.
Kotagal, a civil rights lawyer, said the rider includes four key elements that will improve representation and fairness. She said there was a commitment to diversify hiring pools, benchmarks and goals for hiring, collecting and analyzing candidate and hiring data, and strict accountability metrics.
By committing to use the Inclusion Rider for its production in 2022, the Grammy Awards not only ensure a more equitable and diverse hiring process, but also set an important standard for inclusiveness and representation at events. awards, she said in a statement.
Mason echoed Kotagals’ sentiments of holding people accountable and committing to doing the real work to help create a pipeline of diverse talent. He wants to operate with the idea of making sure the academy is inclusive, diverse and equitable.
You’re not going to find an organization that cares more about diversity and change and is heading in that direction than we are, Mason said. We are dedicated to this work. Hopefully, we can kind of be a leader in this space and make sure we do it in a way that people look and say Oh, the academy got it right.
