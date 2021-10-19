6 fun Halloween-themed events in Los Angeles for everyone to enjoy – Daily Sundial





Halloween season is here and there are lots of fun activities for everyone. The Sundial has curated a list of in-person events to enjoy. Check online for COVID-19 or reservation requirements. Haunt o Ween

Haunt O Ween is an immersive Halloween experience with pumpkin picking, pumpkin carving, face painting, performances and over 35,000 pumpkins on display. This event lasts from October 1 to 31, with tickets at $ 35 per person or $ 31.50 per person for a group ticket (minimum eight people). Starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m., this event is located at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd. For more information visit: socalhauntoween.com Tinas pumpkin patch

Tinas Pumpkin Patch is a free event that includes a train ride, bouncer, slide, obstacle course, straw maze, pony rides that open after 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and a petting zoo. open every day. The event lasts from October 1 to 31. Westfield Fashion Square, 4725 Woodman Ave., Sherman Oaks. For more information visit http://www.tinaspumpkinpatch.com Halloween party

Halloween Bash is a spooky outdoor family Halloween experience with shows, crafts, candy, a photo booth and more. With photo spot opportunities and Halloween energy across various configurations, this free event takes place on October 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Playa Vista trail. 12775 West Millennium Drive, Los Angeles, 90094. RSVP to: https://www.runwayplayavista.com/events2/halloween-bash Soul-O-Ween dance party

The Steves Swinging Soul Party is back with the Soul-O-Ween Dance Party. Featuring soul and R&B music from the 50s and 60s, as well as a costume contest. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the social dance takes place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Prices start at $ 15 for general admission until October 30, when the price drops to $ 20. This year’s event will be hosted at the Mayflower Club in North Hollywood. 11110 Victory Blvd., Los Angeles, 91606. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soul-o-ween-dance-party-tickets-175231190207. Floating pumpkin patch and zombie race

The Town of Santa Clarita is having a day of Halloween-themed events starting with the Floating Pumpkin Patch, which includes pumpkin decorating, fun family lawn games, photo ops, and a costume contest. The first half of the event takes place from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. without prior registration. The second Youth Sports Zombie Run event, which starts from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., is a race involving zombies. The second part of the event requires pre-registration. Events take place at 20870 Center Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, 91350. For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zombie-run-tickets-176702892107?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Boo at the Los Angeles Zoo

The Los Angeles Zoo is hosting a Halloween-themed experience from October 1-31. With events like a spooky walk, a missing animal cemetery, and other season-centric tours. General admission starts at $ 22 per person. For more information visit https://www.lazoo.org/plan-your-visit/reservations/.

