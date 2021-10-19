13-year-old actor John Gluck discusses ‘perfect’ role in ‘Ordinary Joe’





(NBC) The battle rounds continue tonight on "The Voice" and right after, a new episode of "Ordinary Joe", a drama that gave an unexpected opportunity to a 13-year-old actor, who lives with some form of muscular dystrophy. He's just over a month old in his role in "Ordinary Joe" and 13-year-old John Gluck has a taste of the fame.

"A few days ago I was recognized in public for the first time," said Gluck. Exhilarating stuff for a Virginia teenager in his first job as a professional actor. "I still pinch myself when I see my name in the credits," he revealed. It's totally unreal.

In 2020, the producers of "Ordinary Joe" launched a casting call for an actor with some form of muscular dystrophy. "The character description suited me so perfectly," he said. I mean, I thought there was the slightest chance I could get it. The longshot has come and John now plays Christopher, Lucas, and Zeke, three different variations of the same boy in each of Joe's three different life paths. "He's a pretty natural actor, he's also a great person, he has a great sense of humor," said James Wolk, who plays the title role of Joe. "So I really like working with him. "It's a huge honor," said Gluck. It's really mind-blowing to say that I represent so many people, just like me. Glucks is also grateful for having a rounded presence in the storylines.

"The character isn't just there to have muscular dystrophy," he says. They are an important character in the series. The one who gives a determined teenager a chance to shine. The role of Gluck was inspired by the son of one of the co-creators of "Ordinary Joe" who also suffers from a form of muscular dystrophy. A new episode of "Ordinary Joe" airs tonight at 10 p.m. on 22News, just after the Battle Rounds on "The Voice", from 8 p.m.

