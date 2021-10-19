Hollywood crew members express conflicting emotions over new tentative deal





Before news broke that the International Alliance of Theater Employees had reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers on Saturday, many workers were unsure whether they would show up for work or at the picket lines Monday. . IATSE is the union that represents team members in the film industry. Union member Olga Lexell, assistant scriptwriters and script coordinator, is currently working on a shoot in Atlanta. "I was literally writing picket lines, anticipating to go back and lead a picket line," she said. Lexell, like other union members, said she was waiting to see all the details of the deal before determining what she thought about it, but was delighted that there was more awareness … , and the fact that they do not get enough rest between shifts. "I hope there will be a cultural shift in the industry no matter what is in the deal or not," she said. "I hope people can see that they can change things without there being an agreement that requires them to do so." Other union members also expressed conflicting emotions. "This contract isn't necessarily going to transform our industry, and I think that's what people sincerely want," said costume designer Andrea Wheeler. Production coordinator Ali Noyes said she was happy that some of the lower paid workers were seeing wage gains under the deal, but she is not sure that is enough. "Does that mean we're going to ratify this contract and work harder on higher tariffs for the next time, in three years, I don't know," she said. Editor-in-chief Zack Arnold said he was disappointed to hear the terms of the tentative deal. "[There was] almost no movement when it comes to quality of life and hours, he said. me when I retire, but it's going to affect my son and the children of others and the next generation to come. " He adds that there was a lack of communication on what was at the bargaining table. "So many people expected us to get shorter workdays and much tougher penalties [for] meal breaks, or the lack thereof, "he said." And what we have now learned, after the fact, is that many of the items that we thought were on the table "weren't . The tentative agreement has yet to be ratified by a vote of IATSE members, which could take several weeks.

