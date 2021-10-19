Entertainment
Autograph Partners with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to Launch Exclusive Saw Franchise Digital Collectibles and Launch Vertical Entertainment on DraftKings Marketplace
Saw, the genre-redefining horror franchise, to enter the digital collectible space with a terrifying series of gamified collectible drops
Posted: October 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CDT|Update: 10 hours ago
ANGELS, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Autograph, the brand co-founded by Tom brady pioneering a new era of digital collecting in collaboration with sports and entertainment icons, has partnered with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Twisted Pictures to release collectibles exclusive digitalSeen, one of the most successful horror franchises in history. This series of spooky digital collectibles will be available exclusively for viewing atAutograph.ioand to buy on DraftKings Marketplace, by DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) from October 26e and leading up to Halloween weekend. After several successful digital launches over the past two months with sports partners, including Tom brady, Tiger Woods, Simone Bilès, Naomi Osaka and Derek jeter, the Seen The launch marks a one-of-a-kind introduction to the entertainment space by Autograph.
TheSeen the franchise took over $ 1 billion worldwide at the box office.The Seen the first chapter The collection will include a total of 10,000 collectibles with three drop categories including keys, blueprints and traps, all animated to reflect the franchise’s iconic brands and reveal Jigsaw’s inspiration for the most carefully crafted sinister traps. designed from the series. In this gamified hunt, people who acquire a collectible from each of the three categories, whether it’s primary NFT sales, the secondary market, or both, will receive exclusive access to Seen content, which Autograph will deposit in customers’ wallets on Halloween, October 31st, To midnight ET.
This collection is part of a larger partnership between Lionsgate and Autograph, bringing fans closer to the world’s most legendary blockbusters and TV franchises. In the coming months, Autograph and Lionsgate are expected to drop additional exclusive content from iconic franchises, including John wick, The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, Mad Men and Dirty Dancing.
“As we usher in a new era of digital collection, the launch of Autograph’s entertainment vertical with iconic film franchise from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures Seen, we are thrilled to provide our community with a gamified experience to delight horror fans with these drops, ”said Dillon rosenblatt, CEO and co-founder of Autograph. “Our team is dedicated to creating an experience-driven, creative and fun offering, and the Seen Collection will be a new and unique opportunity for our community and fans looking to own collectibles from each of the categories and unlock access to highly exclusive content. “
Digital collectibles for the Seen the traps will fall October 26e, follow-up of diagrams and keys on October 28e.
“Our biggest challenge on every film of the Seen The show was all about pushing us to bring something new, cool, and unexpected to our audience. We couldn’t be more thrilled for the legion of fans who have followed us from movie to movie to see how we can delight and surprise them. These are the fans for whom this partnership with Autograph is designed, ”said Seenfranchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules. “These NFTs take the best of Seen movie series and amplifies them even more as fans can be a part ofSeenhistory NFT autographs are the ultimateSeencollectibles for the ultimateSeen fan!“
“Traps are favorite elements of Seen franchise, and we’re excited to bring them to life for our community of Seen fans across the Seen Chapter One collection “, added Jenefer Brown, Executive Vice President and Director of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive and Location-Based Entertainment. “Seen movie releases are a Halloween tradition, so there was no doubt that we had to ditch the first series of Seen digital collectibles programmed for Halloween too. “
About the autograph
Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. Co-founded by Tom brady and headquartered at Angels, Autograph ushers in a new era of collecting with a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products and exclusive partnerships.
About Lionsgate
Combining the premium STARZ global subscription platform with world-class film and television studio operations, Lionsgate brings a unique and diverse portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are supported by a library of 17,000 titles and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original and relevant entertainment for the audiences it serves around the world.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and games company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that span everyday fantasy, regulated games and digital media. Based at Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason robin, Matt kalish and Paul liberman, DraftKings is the only vertically integrated sports betting operator based in the United States. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries.DraftKings sports bettingis live with mobile and / or retail betting operations in United States in accordance with the regulations in Arizona, Connecticut, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, new York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.Daily Fantasy Sports from DraftKingsproduct is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sport categories. DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized NBA gaming operator, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, MLB and NHL a betting operator official of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of the UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for consumer accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports aftermarket transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multiplatform content and broadcast company.
DraftKings Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates” , “” “Expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “plans”, “intends”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “future “,” offers “and variations of such words or expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. , and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other significant factors, many of which are beyond the control of DraftKings, which could cause actual results or results to differ materially from those. referred to in forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see the documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of DraftKings. DraftKings assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Media contacts
Jonesworks
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Autograph
Sources
2/ https://www.kwch.com/prnewswire/2021/10/19/autograph-partners-with-lionsgate-twisted-pictures-release-exclusive-digital-collectibles-saw-franchise-launch-entertainment-vertical-draftkings-marketplace/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]