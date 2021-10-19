Autograph Partners with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to Launch Exclusive Saw Franchise Digital Collectibles and Launch Vertical Entertainment on DraftKings Marketplace

ANGELS, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Autograph, the brand co-founded by Tom brady pioneering a new era of digital collecting in collaboration with sports and entertainment icons, has partnered with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Twisted Pictures to release collectibles exclusive digitalSeen, one of the most successful horror franchises in history. This series of spooky digital collectibles will be available exclusively for viewing at Autograph.io and to buy on DraftKings Marketplace , by DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) from October 26e and leading up to Halloween weekend. After several successful digital launches over the past two months with sports partners, including Tom brady, Tiger Woods, Simone Bilès, Naomi Osaka and Derek jeter, the Seen The launch marks a one-of-a-kind introduction to the entertainment space by Autograph.

Courtesy of Autograph (PRNewsfoto / Autograph)

TheSeen the franchise took over $ 1 billion worldwide at the box office.The Seen the first chapter The collection will include a total of 10,000 collectibles with three drop categories including keys, blueprints and traps, all animated to reflect the franchise’s iconic brands and reveal Jigsaw’s inspiration for the most carefully crafted sinister traps. designed from the series. In this gamified hunt, people who acquire a collectible from each of the three categories, whether it’s primary NFT sales, the secondary market, or both, will receive exclusive access to Seen content, which Autograph will deposit in customers’ wallets on Halloween, October 31st, To midnight ET.

This collection is part of a larger partnership between Lionsgate and Autograph, bringing fans closer to the world’s most legendary blockbusters and TV franchises. In the coming months, Autograph and Lionsgate are expected to drop additional exclusive content from iconic franchises, including John wick, The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, Mad Men and Dirty Dancing.

“As we usher in a new era of digital collection, the launch of Autograph’s entertainment vertical with iconic film franchise from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures Seen, we are thrilled to provide our community with a gamified experience to delight horror fans with these drops, ”said Dillon rosenblatt, CEO and co-founder of Autograph. “Our team is dedicated to creating an experience-driven, creative and fun offering, and the Seen Collection will be a new and unique opportunity for our community and fans looking to own collectibles from each of the categories and unlock access to highly exclusive content. “

Digital collectibles for the Seen the traps will fall October 26e, follow-up of diagrams and keys on October 28e.

“Our biggest challenge on every film of the Seen The show was all about pushing us to bring something new, cool, and unexpected to our audience. We couldn’t be more thrilled for the legion of fans who have followed us from movie to movie to see how we can delight and surprise them. These are the fans for whom this partnership with Autograph is designed, ”said Seenfranchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules. “These NFTs take the best of Seen movie series and amplifies them even more as fans can be a part ofSeenhistory NFT autographs are the ultimateSeencollectibles for the ultimateSeen fan!“

“Traps are favorite elements of Seen franchise, and we’re excited to bring them to life for our community of Seen fans across the Seen Chapter One collection “, added Jenefer Brown, Executive Vice President and Director of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive and Location-Based Entertainment. “Seen movie releases are a Halloween tradition, so there was no doubt that we had to ditch the first series of Seen digital collectibles programmed for Halloween too. “

About the autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. Co-founded by Tom brady and headquartered at Angels, Autograph ushers in a new era of collecting with a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products and exclusive partnerships.

About Lionsgate

Combining the premium STARZ global subscription platform with world-class film and television studio operations, Lionsgate brings a unique and diverse portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are supported by a library of 17,000 titles and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original and relevant entertainment for the audiences it serves around the world.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and games company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that span everyday fantasy, regulated games and digital media. Based at Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason robin, Matt kalish and Paul liberman, DraftKings is the only vertically integrated sports betting operator based in the United States. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries.DraftKings sports bettingis live with mobile and / or retail betting operations in United States in accordance with the regulations in Arizona, Connecticut, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, new York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.Daily Fantasy Sports from DraftKingsproduct is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sport categories. DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized NBA gaming operator, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, MLB and NHL a betting operator official of the PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of the UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for consumer accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports aftermarket transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multiplatform content and broadcast company.

DraftKings Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates” , “” “Expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “plans”, “intends”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “future “,” offers “and variations of such words or expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. , and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other significant factors, many of which are beyond the control of DraftKings, which could cause actual results or results to differ materially from those. referred to in forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see the documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of DraftKings. DraftKings assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media contacts

Jonesworks

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autograph