Cuba Gooding Jr. actor faces trial in February over trial and error
Cuba Gooding Jr. will stand trial in February in his New York trial and error, a judge said on Monday, with prosecutors planning to portray the actor as a serial offender and the defense arguing the case is an example of #MeToo unleashed.
Judge Curtis Farber has set a February 1 trial date in the case, which involves allegations against Oscar-winning star Jerry Maguire by three women at three different Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019.
One of the women claimed that Gooding pinched her buttocks. Another said he squeezed her chest.
Farber had expressed a wish to start the trial earlier, possibly in December, but Gooding’s attorney Peter Toumbekis said hell would be tied to the trials in the Bronx then.
I want to lock this down for trial, Farber said in a state court hearing in Manhattan. This case has been on my agenda for two years, for three years.
If I give you a firm date, I don’t want to hear that the Bronx case didn’t happen and the judge adjourned it until February, the exasperated judge said. It’s not going to fly with me.
Gooding was due to stand trial in April 2020, but that was scuttled as coronavirus cases rose in New York and the state closed most court cases.
Gooding was arrested in June 2019 after a 29-year-old woman told police he squeezed her chest without her consent at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.
Months later, Gooding was indicted in two more incidents as more women came forward.
He has been charged with pinching a waiter’s buttocks after making a sexually suggestive remark to him at TAO Downtown and forcibly touching a woman inappropriately at LAVO New York nightclub, both in 2018.
In total, Gooding, 53, is charged with six counts of misdemeanor that could land him in jail if convicted.
He has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations of wrongdoing. His lawyers have argued that overzealous prosecutors, caught up in the fervor of the #MeToo movement, are trying to turn trite gestures or misunderstandings into crimes.
For example, lawyers for Goodings say that video of the TAO incident shows Gooding pats the woman on the back with a fingernail and turns to give her a high-five to say goodbye to her as he leaves the room. club around 4:30 am.
Prosecutors arranged for Toumbekis and Gooding to see video of the LAVO episode in New York City, which the lawyer said he was barred from doing due to COVID-19 restrictions at the district attorney’s office in New York. Manhattan.
Gooding, dressed in a dark suit, tie and face mask, waited on a bench in the courtroom gallery while Farber dealt with two other matters before the case of the stars is called.
Gooding did not speak during the hearing. As he left the courtroom, he gave a thumbs up to a man in the hallway who called out his name.
Farber had previously ruled that prosecutors could call two more women to testify about their allegations against Gooding. The women, whose complaints did not result in criminal proceedings, were among 19 other accusers prosecutors sought to call as witnesses.
In addition to the criminal case, Gooding is charged in a lawsuit with raping a woman in New York City in 2013. After a judge issued a default judgment in July because Gooding failed to respond at the trial, the actor retained the services of a lawyer who indicated he would. fight it.
