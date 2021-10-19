Kevin Feige on Eternals, Venom / Spider-Man post-credits scene – The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige considers himself lucky to have spent years working with Stan Lee, the comic book author who rose to world fame through cameos in films based on Marvel creations.

But Feige regrets never having met Jack Kirby, the legendary artist whose work has included Captain America, X-Men, Hulk, Fantastic Four, and many more. Eternals is Kirby’s latest creation to hit the big screen, with filmmaker Chloe Zhao adapting the cosmic tale the writer-artist presented in the 1970s.

“The whole movie is a love letter to what a man could have done with a pencil, sitting at a small desk on the east coast,” Feige said. Hollywood journalist to Eternals premiere in Hollywood on Monday.

The legacy of Kirby, who died in 1994, was a priority at Eternals premiere, where Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld walked the red carpet with the copy of Eternals No. 1 which he bought at his local store as a child.

Eternals is the story of a group of aliens sent to Earth to protect humanity from violent beings known as Deviants. The film has a sprawling cast which includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

Feige burst into Marvel’s world in the 2000s X Men, the first major film adapting Kirby’s work.

“The other day I was like, ‘Is it cool to live in the timeline where William Shatner went to space in real life? One of the disappointments you could say there is a lot, of the current timeline that we live in is that Jack Kirby passed away before he could see any of this, ”Feige said.

The Eternals comes in the middle of Marvel Studios’ busiest year, which has seen it launch three films (with a fourth in the works) and first dive into streaming on Disney +. It also comes in the midst of a big moment for Andy Serkis, a member of the Marvel family who appeared as the villainous Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Black Panther (2018).

Serkis walked behind the camera for Venom: let there be carnage, which was not only a hit during the pandemic era, but also featured a post-credits scene that shocked fans.

[Warning: the below contains spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.]

Director Andy Serkis, left, and Tom Hardy on the set of Venom: let there be carnage.

Courtesy of Columbia Pictures / MARVEL

In the last moments of Let there be carnage, Eddie Brock / Venom (Tom Hardy) find themselves transported into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) appears on television against Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland). This was a major gesture, because the Venom The universe, which is controlled by Sony, has been separated from the Disney-owned MCU. This sets the stage for a potential encounter between comic book rivals Venom and Spider-Man in a future movie, although it’s unclear when that may happen. Peter Parker next appears in Sony and Marvel Spider-Man: No Path Home, which opens on December 17th.

When asked how this scene played out, Feige noted that it took a lot of coordination between Sony and Marvel.

“There’s been a lot of coordination – and if you don’t know all the coordination yet, I won’t be the one to tell you – but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom the team and the No way home team, ”Feige said. “We worked on it together. “

Serkis will move to another comic book universe in March, when he will be seen as Alfred in The batman for Warner Bros. and DC. A new trailer dropped on Saturday and Feige was among those who checked it out.

“I thought it was great, and I thought [Serkis] was great and everyone was great. And Jeffrey Wright, our watcher, is great, ”said Feige, referring to Wright’s roles from Commissioner Gordon in DC’s The Batman and the narrator of the Marvel series What if…? “I’m starting to think this is Jeffrey Wright’s world and we live in it.”

As for EternalsFeige acknowledges that this is a big change that brings a lesser-known property to the screen with a big budget movie.

Feige said, “We’re very, very proud of it. Yes, that’s 10 characters no one has heard of. But that’s the heart and soul of what Jack Kirby has brought to our universe.

Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5.