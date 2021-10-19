JB Hook’s – Live Music by Drew Stevens | Live music and entertainment at Lake of the Ozarks





Tuesday October 19, 2021, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. OR: JB Hook’s, 2260 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, Missouri, 65049 Nashville recording artist Drew Stevens is no stranger to hard work, persistence and determination. As an accomplished singer, songwriter, musician and businessman, Stevens lived by the philosophy of never giving up. “If you get knocked over, you get up and keep going!” Born and raised 50 miles from St. Louis in the small town of Troy, Missouri, Stevens knew early on that music was in his blood and began to lay the foundations for his own style of music. After high school, he decided to chart his own path rather than follow one and left home to serve four years as a Navy medic with the Marine Corps. Once his duty was done, the years that followed were spent performing in clubs, dance halls, running a business, paying membership fees and realizing his potential as a songwriter. Drew Stevens’ music has been described as a nice mix of cutting edge R & B, rock and country. From one extreme to the other, a combination of powerful vocals and well-crafted melodies will have the audience dancing, while her sweet and moving lyrics can leave you ready for romance or teardrop. “I am inspired by many different types of music. “It shows clearly in a lot of my songs. “I don’t really like to be limited to just one form of music.” “I have to be a little versatile or I get bored.” Seeking that recording deal with a big label, like thousands of others, Stevens spent time in Nashville and got involved in various development recording deals with independent labels and producers. It aired on the radio, and his song “Good Girl” made it to the indie charts. Cashbox Magazine, The Nashville Tracker, and numerous newspapers have written about him. The Golden Music Awards nominated him for New Male Vocalist of the Year. However, all of the factors needed to make a major deal, such as money, timing, availability, proper representation, and luck, still seem insufficient for one reason or another. At the time, I didn’t think Nashville was quite ready for me. Stevens says, with a smile. Frustrated but determined, Drew decided to take matters into his own hands. By combining his business knowledge, musical background and what he learned in Nashville, he began to produce some of his own music. This do-it-yourself approach began to shape Stevens’ career as a freelance artist and songwriter. During her appearance on the television show St. Louis Montage, Stevens performed her original release Better Days. The song was also featured on the morning TV show “The Daily Buzz”. Stevens has appeared on other regional television shows and also received regional radio shows. His music has been presented to major recording artists such as Billy Currington, Diamond Rio, Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Billy Dean and American Idol finalist Josh Gracin. “I feel lucky that my songs have been heard by these artists.” “There are still no guarantees, but at least I have my foot in the door.” “That’s all a guy can ask for.” Stevens recently moved and now resides in beautiful Lake of the Ozarks. It continues to welcome the challenge and demands of the music industry. After years of determination, writing and performing, with or without a major, Drew Stevens continues to move in the right direction. The Missouri native continues to find fans who will walk the same path with him. Spectacular views, food, drink and live entertainment make JB Hooks a dining experience you can’t miss! Lunch served every day at 11 a.m., dinner served every evening from 5 p.m. With shows six days a week, a friendly smoke-free atmosphere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lakeexpo.com/calendar/live_entertainment/jb-hooks—live-music-by-drew-stevens/event_8365b5a8-252d-11ec-a872-1f826befd1b9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos