Paramount Pictures shakes up business division – The Hollywood Reporter

There are more changes at Paramount Pictures under the leadership of President and CEO Brian Robbins. The studio announced on Tuesday that Courtney D. Armstrong is joining Paramount as president of business affairs and administration. Meanwhile, Stephen Plum, vice president of corporate and legal affairs, is leaving Paramount. Jay Galston, executive vice president of strategic planning and business development, also leaves. In this new role, Armstrong – a longtime veteran of Warner Bros. – oversee the commercial and legal affairs of all live action and animation production divisions of the studio. In addition, he will also lead the studio’s business development team. In this role, he will not only oversee the analysis and evaluation of all new business opportunities for Paramount, but will also work on the company’s strategic planning activities. Armstrong takes up his new role effective October 29. “Anyone who knows or works with Courtney can attest that his exemplary commercial and legal mind, as well as his outstanding leadership qualities, place him at the top of his field. He will be a great addition to Paramount, and we couldn’t be luckier to have him on our team, ”Paramount COO Andrew Gumpert, to whom Armstrong will report, said in a statement. The moves come as the film’s new boss, Robbins, remakes the division following Jim Gianopulos’ ouster in September. Over the past month, film president Emma Watts stepped out, as well as head of communications Chris Petrikin, and Paramount executives Daria Cercek and Mike Ireland were named new studio co-heads. Additionally, Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito replaced Mireille Soria as head of animation. Robbins inherits a movie roster that includes new episodes from Star Trek, Top Gun, Impossible mission, Transformers, A quiet place and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchises and originals like the drama of Damien Chazelle Babylon and The lost city, with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt. Armstrong arrives from Warner Bros. Pictures, where he has been an executive since 2003, most recently as Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Affairs. Gumpert disclosed the business affairs news in a memo to staff. “I would also like to share that Senior Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs Stephen Plum and Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development Jay Galston will be leaving the company,” Gumpert wrote. The Paramount COO added, “Stephen and Jay have been critical strategic leaders both in leading the business towards profitability and in growing our roster of films, and their work on behalf of Paramount has had an impact. huge impact. They have both been valued colleagues and leaders during their time here, and we thank them for their years of service and their many positive contributions to the company. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/paramount-pictures-shakes-up-business-affairs-division-1235033591/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos