New entertainment publisher seeks to embrace the culture of border regions – The Prospector
Entertainment is part of everyone’s life. Individuals come together to create lasting memories through these events by sharing laughter, tears, excitement and celebrating arts and culture.
I come from a family that loves to learn, celebrate and embrace the culture of the border region. My parents always say that ElPaso is unique and beautiful and that I should always focus on my roots. Therefore, as a new entertainment publisher, I plan to embrace the unique and rich culture of UTEP and the El Paso community.
Most of my college experience consisted of virtual tours, concerts, and constant Zoom meetings. Therefore, as more activities and gatherings open up to the public, I will be taking UTEP students and hopefully making their college experience fun and unforgettable.
As I enter a new chapter in my studies and career path, so too is The Prospector. I decided to change the name of the entertainment sections to arts and culture. This change will bring an exclusive look at UTEP activities and events, represent the culture of border regions and showcase the works of art and performances of local and international artists.
I thank all my mentors who have helped me along this journey and for having always believed in my journalistic skills, my integrity and my ethics.
Previously, I worked for The Prospector as a collaborator and journalist, writing about the LGBTQ + community, campus news and events, politics, culture and women’s rights.
As I step into my new role as Entertainment Editor-in-Chief, I want to thank current Editor-in-Chief, Julian Herrera, and former Editor-in-Chief, Anahy Diaz, for allowing me to direct The Prospector. by their side and to guide me every step of the way. Without their constant support and trust, this position would not have been possible.
UTEP’s Communication Department and The Prospector helped me build my journalism portfolio and gave me several opportunities and excellent training.
It is a pleasure to supervise the students of Borderzine.com as City / Multimedia editor and to share with the other students the skills that I acquired as an intern in investigative reporting at KVIA.
As a new entertainment publisher, I hope to increase student engagement, Miners take pride in and successfully mentor future leaders of The Prospector.
The arts and culture section will bring UTEP and the community of El Paso together, providing readers with comprehensive coverage of the lifestyle and culture of the border regions.
The section will cover events that celebrate El Paso’s unique bicultural traditions, including local artwork, exhibits, festivities like Day of the Dead, and the rich history of the border region.
I plan to showcase the talents of UTEP students and artists and introduce students to information about the resources provided by UTEP to create an inclusive and positive campus environment.
The section will also feature inspiring stories about student success and the journeys of the local people that El Paso is proud of.
I can’t wait to see students, faculty and staff come together by purchasing a copy of The Prospectors bi-weekly newspaper or visiting our website to stay informed and participate in local activities.
Victoria Rivas can be contacted at [email protected]; @ VicRivas_18 on Twitter.
