Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy marries actor and producer Graham Outerbridge





Sarah Levy, who plays Twyla in Schitt’s Creek, has married. Photo / Getty Images

Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy has married. The actress married actor and producer Graham Outerbridge over the weekend. Levy’s brother, fellow actor and Schitt’s Creek co-star Dan Levy, shared the wedding news on his Instagram page. “My sister got married this weekend,” he wrote alongside a black and white snapshot of siblings dancing at the wedding reception. “This is absolutely not a photo of us shouting the lyrics of S Club Party on the dance floor,” he added. “I love you, @sarahplevy.” Outerbridge reposted a video of the couple’s first dance on her Instagram Story over the weekend, while Sarah, 35, shared photo booth-style images on her page. Levy herself shared a snap from a photo booth with her new husband on Instagram. “The bells are ringing,” she wrote. “16.10.2021.” Earlier this year, Dan Levy shared a photo of his sister wearing a scarf with pictures of her with her fiance before the big day, sitting next to cupcakes and a balloon that read “Happily Ever After.” “Sister is getting married!” Dan Levy wrote alongside the post. “Let’s go @sarahplevy.” The couple have been together for at least 2018. When Schitt’s Creek came to an end in April 2020 after six seasons, Outerbridge raved about his now wife’s lead role on the series as Twyla. “Words cannot describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her in his character. “She’s the most talented and gracious person I’ve ever met, and I’m luckier than I could ever imagine! Love you @sarahplevy! Twyla was such a gift!” Last month, he celebrated his 35th birthday with a sweet tribute on social media. “I have 22 minutes to post this, but I couldn’t be happier spending September 10 with this gorgeous birthday girl,” he wrote alongside a candid snap of the couple. “I love you @sarahplevy,” he continued. Have a wonderful birthday. This photo is candid. “ Levy celebrated his Outerbridge’s birthday earlier this year. “Another year around the sun and what a year it has been,” she wrote in August. “Happy Birthday @instagraham_sto love you so much.”

