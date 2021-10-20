What we know about the IATSE strike to shut down HollywoodTheWrap

Film and television workers below the line of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE) are two days away from their Monday deadline to strike a new employment deal with the Producers Alliance of films and television (AMPTP) – or else close a large part of national production.

If a deal is not reached by 12:01 a.m.PT.Monday, Oct. 18, union members will begin a nationwide strike that would trigger the largest work stoppage due to a labor dispute since 2007-08 Writers Guild strike. from America. It would be the IATSE’s first strike in 145 years of history.

As time goes by, TheWrap breaks down what you need to know about the dispute and how it might impact your favorite TV shows and movies.

1. Who is IATSE?

IATSE represents workers below the line such as costume and set designers, makeup artists, script coordinators, camera operators and many other workers on set who are not actors, directors or screenwriters (each of these have their own separate unions). For months, the union leadership has been negotiating a new labor agreement with AMPTP, which represents studios and production companies. The current agreement between the two expired last month.

In total, IATSE represents more than 150,000 workers in the entertainment industry in the United States and Canada. However, the current dispute involves 60,000 film and television workers in 13 West Coast locals as well as 23 locals who work on film and television sets nationwide. Those who work on commercials or for premium cable networks like HBO and Showtime would not participate in this strike, as these networks have a separate agreement with the producers.

2. What is the stalemate over?



The management of IATSE has established four main areas of concern it wishes to be addressed as part of any new agreement:

– Excessively dangerous and dangerous working hours

– Unlivable wages for the lowest paid trades

– Constant failure to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks, between work days and weekends

– Workers on some new media streaming projects are paid less, even on productions whose budgets rival or exceed those of traditional blockbusters.

Broken down a little more precisely, IATSE seeks a strict limit on the hours of filming to avoid 14-hour filming days which can lead to burnout. They also want increased contributions to the union health and pension plan. But perhaps the biggest problem facing the entire Hollywood workforce is rising wages and compensation for workers at a time when the streaming boom has caused rapid growth in demand. production and profits.

It also comes at a time when studios are already trying to make up for lost time due to the multi-month shutdown last year due to the ongoing pandemic.

AMPTP says it responded to union demands with a proposal that included 10-19% minimum wage increases for 871 members, an average 18% increase in minimums for some new media productions, and covering the $ 400 million deficit in the IATSE Health Plan without increasing premiums and other health costs like deductibles and co-payments for dependents.

3. Could an agreement still be found?

IATSE President Matthew Loeb has set the deadline for a new deal to be Monday, October 18 at 12:01 am PT (or 3:01 am ET for East Coast members). This means that there are only two days left. to avoid what would be a catastrophic work stoppage for the industry.

There is growing optimism about reaching an agreement to avoid a strike. Both sides have made “very good progress” and an agreement is “in sight”.

At the same time, IATSE has instructed its members on what to do if the strike begins on Monday. Many production teams left work on Friday with all their gear, providing for the possibility that they will not return to their workplace for a period of time.

Earlier this month, IATSE members overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike authorization (this came after many months of talks that came to nothing). This gave Loeb the power to do what he now threatens: authorize a strike, which now has a Monday deadline.

Since this vote on October 4, both parties have returned to the negotiating table, although IATSE has accused AMPTP of dragging its feet and failing to understand the urgency of the situation. “The pace of negotiations does not reflect any sense of urgency,” Loeb said in a statement to members on Wednesday. Without an end date, we could go on talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs met now.

4. Which movies and TV shows would be impacted?



As with the three-month WGA strike 14 years ago, an IATSE strike would deal a blow to an industry still recovering from pandemic-induced shutdowns. Virtually all US television and film productions (including those still in post-production) would effectively be discontinued.

Broadcast TV will feel the first effects as most prime-time scripted series are produced much closer to their air dates and take place weekly. For example, “United States of Al” had just finished production on the second episode of its season (this episode will air this Thursday) when they decided to rewrite the first episode of this season to reference the downfall of the Afghanistan which occurred in mid-August.

Shows that are broadcast daily and not filmed well in advance could also be heavily affected, from daytime talk shows to late-night shows – at least those shot on the West Coast like “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from ABC! and CBS’s “The Late Late Show With James Corden”. (East Coast productions, including NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” would not be as impacted, according to an insider on the network.)

Even productions shot outside of IATSE’s jurisdiction in North America that might hire local non-IATSE team members would be affected, as most still hire IATSE members for key positions. department heads, such as costume designer, cinematographer and senior makeup artist.

Streaming services, particularly Netflix, appear to be in the best position to withstand a shutdown, given that much of their content is produced months in advance. (This is the same reason Netflix was more isolated from COVID shutdowns, the streamer had so much content in the box.)

5. Will television and film projects be able to continue during a strike?

Current contract talks do not cover TV commercials, animation projects, and shows for pay-per-view cable networks like HBO, Showtime, and Starz (BET shows are also unaffected).