After the success of Squid Game, Internet users question an Indian actor playing the Pakistani character





Image source: INSTAGRAM / ANUPAM TRIPATHI Still from Netflix’s Squid game Korean show Squid Game became a hit. After its release on streaming giant Netflix, the web show gained worldwide recognition. It’s been almost a month since Netflix’s survival drama came out and things have changed dramatically for Indian actor Anupam Tripathi. The star of the series is being hailed from all corners for his performance as the soft-spoken and confident migrant worker Ali Abdul. However, there is a section of netizens who seem upset with the cast. They interview an Indian actor playing the role of the Pakistani character. Pakistani natives say they are tired of seeing “Indians” cast for Pakistani characters in movies and web shows. “Just Finished Netflix series Squid Games season 1, A good show but it’s so frustrating to see Pakistani characters in great TV series played by Indian actors. Why can’t these productions choose original Pakistani actors for such roles? ” wrote a user. While another said: “The Pakistani character ‘Ali’ in the squid game is played by an Indian actor who is not even a Muslim.” There were many others who declared their disappointment on Twitter, sample some of these tweets: The “Squid Game” survival game series is about 456 indebted competitors who are mysteriously gathered on an island off the South Korean Peninsula to participate in children’s games for a huge cash prize with consequences literally of life or life. of death. It officially has the most popular debut TV show Netflix has ever released, according to the streaming giant. The streaming platform said the ultraviolent Korean drama has been sampled by 111 million members since its world premiere on September 17, over a span of just 25 days, varie.com reports. This means that “Squid Game” was seen by more people in its first month of release than the previous number one owner, “Bridgerton,” which Netflix said was selected to be watched by 82 million households in the country. during the first 28 days of its release. The proprietary metric that Netflix uses here is based on the number of accounts that have chosen a given title and streamed for at least 2 minutes. That doesn’t shed any light on how many people watched even a full episode and includes those who checked it out to see what it was about before turning it off.

