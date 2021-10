New owners plan to upgrade Hollywood Hillview apartments

True Urban USA and JCI Development purchased the Hollywood Hillview apartment building from restaurateur Adolfo Suaya. The two companies paid $ 19.2 million for the 53-unit property at 6533 Hollywood Boulevard, according to Bisnow. They originally planned to turn the property into a hotel, but are now considering repositioning it into luxury apartments. Suaya put the property on the market in 2019, looking for $ 25 million. He put it back on sale last May for $ 21 million. The property was fully leased when Suaya first listed it in 2019 and is now 25% occupied. The building dates from 1917 and is subject to the city’s rent stabilization ordinance, which could complicate repositioning efforts on the high end of the rental market. Remaining tenants cannot be evicted without cause and rent increases are limited. It was built by film producer Jesse Lasky and Samnel Goldwyn, and was aimed specifically at up-and-coming actors working at neighboring studios. The tenants included stars from Hollywood’s silent movie era, including Mae Busch, Viola Dana and Clara Bow. The property also has 8,560 square feet of retail space on the main level and in the basement. These spaces are rented by Houston Hospitality, although one of the bars closed during the coronavirus pandemic. The purchase is True Urban and JCI Developments’ first investment in Los Angeles, but they are looking for other projects in the area, said Elan Kermani, founder of CityStreet Commercial, who represented them in the transaction. Meanwhile, Suaya is busy developing a whiskey-themed boutique hotel about a block east. The aptly named Whiskey Hotel is expected to have 134 rooms spread over seven floors. Each room will have a whiskey minibar, as well as a rooftop bar and restaurant on the ground floor. Construction was first scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, but the completion date has since been pushed back to the end of 2022, according to Urbanize. [Bisnow] Denis lynch Contact Dennis Lynch

