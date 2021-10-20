Zoe Terakes is the first non-binary actor nominated for the AACTA Award for Best Leading Actor





Australian actress Zoe Terakes made history when she became the first non-binary actor to be nominated for an AACTA award in the Leading Actor in a Feature Film category. Terakes was nominated for his role in Ellie & Abbie (and Abbies’ dead aunt) who created as the opening night film at last year’s Mardi Gras Queer Screen Film Festival. Directed and written by Monica Zanetti, Terakes stars as Abbie, Grade 12 lover and School Captain Ellie (Sophie Hawkshaw). As the first Australian feature film to open the festival in 27 years, it premiered nationwide in November last year. After coming out as non-binary at the age of 19, Terakes screen credits include the recent eight-part series directed by Nicole Kidman. Nine Perfect Strangers andWentworth, in which they played the trans character Rebecca ‘Reb’ Keane. “I am an actor, not an actress” I’m not a woman, but I don’t fully feel like a man either, Terakes said. Yes. Referring to the Aria Music Awards, which recently removed gender award categories, Terakes said: I’m a human boy. A human boy. And so, until there was a rewards system that accommodated genderqueer / trans people, we had to make the system work for us. While there have been other non-binary attendees and nominees in the past, AACTA said in a statement that Terakes became the first non-binary actor to engage them in a conversation and exercise their right to choose. the price that suited them. I am an actor, not an actress. I definitely feel more aligned with male IDs. And I don’t want to be nominated for the gender of the character I’m playing, Terakes explained. Push for more inclusive rewards So listen.This is a little confusing and it seems a little to me, to quote Missy Higgins, a triangle trying to squeeze in a circle but until we have completely de-gendered the awards ceremonies, I will be a candidate for the nomination in the category which corresponds most to my gender; best male actor. Elsewhere in the world, the promotion of more inclusive award ceremonies is rapidly gaining ground. In June of this year, TheTelevision Academy’s board of governors confirmed that it had approved a pair of rule changes for the Emmy Awards. These changes have allowed anyone nominated in an actor or actress category to request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette have the term performer in place of actor or actress.

