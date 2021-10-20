Entertainment
playwright, Columbia actor rises again with new horror production | Culture & Leisure
Much like the vampires and creatures that fueled his imagination as a child, Christofer Cook has emerged from self-imposed hibernation to terrify the Midlands once again.
A theatrical quadruple threat who acts, writes, directs and produces, Cook directed lavish outdoor adaptations of classic thrillers under the banner of his High Voltage Theater Company from 2003 to 2013. These included “Frankenstein,” “The phantom of the opera “, and seven iterations of” The Legend of Sleepy Hollow “, staged at the West Columbias RiverWalk Amphitheater, featuring a living horse, headless rider and lots of stage magic and special effects practice.
Now, Cook is back with Theater Mysterium, a new image from High Voltage, which launches his original work “Amityville 1925” just in time for Halloween at the Columbia Music Festivals ArtSpace.
The playwright explained that the new name more accurately reflects what High Voltage was: a production company specializing in suspense, mystery and the macabre. “Amityville 1925” grew out of Cooks’ fascination with the horror genre and fits perfectly into this new philosophy.
A 1977 book by Jay Anson, “The Amityville Horror,” recounted the misadventures of the real Lutz family, residents who claimed to have been driven from the house by supernatural events; it quickly became a bestseller, inspiring a film starring James Brolin and Margot Kidder, with multiple sequels and adaptations.
And Cook, after years of researching the infamous 112 Ocean Avenue home in the Long Islands village of Amityville, was wowed by the story. This influenced him to work on his 1925 Amityville prequel and an image of similarly styled homes focuses prominently on promotional material.
Cook was quick to point out, however, that his work is a completely original prequel that speculates what may have happened to the original owners of the houses in the 1920s. Therefore, there are no weeping walls and no fly infestations, characteristic events in both the novel and the 1979 film.
The resulting script is made up of a few parts of Hitchcock and a few parts of Agatha Christie, with chills and chills galore, he said.
While not revealing any secrets, the director promised plenty of poltergeist-like activities, such as ghostly appearances, furniture and other household items sent to the stage by invisible hands, as well as a lightning and lightning show. thunder.
Cook went so far as to require every member of the cast to sign a nondisclosure agreement regarding the delivery of certain special effects, both out of a genuine desire to keep secrecy for maximum shock value, and like a nod to the impresarios of B films of the past. , like William Castle and Roger Corman who concocted similar advertising ploys.
The cast includes Frank Thompson, Zsuzsa Manna, Charlie Goodrich, Katie Mixon, Stephanie Walker, James Nolan, Landry Phillips and Charlie Grace Douglas. Cook pointed out that despite the dread, his play also focused on the humanity of the characters.
“We have a family in crisis, trying to live as happy a life as possible.”
It has been a long road to Amityville, coming in more than eight years since he last conducted a cast in a theatrical production. Originally from Columbia, Cook received a Masters of Fine Arts in Directing from Roosevelt University in Chicago, then spent a decade performing and directing with a number of professional companies across the country.
He returned to Columbia in the early 2000s and this led to a career change in academia, with teaching gigs in theater and theater at technical colleges in Newberry, Limestone and Midlands.
His hit Sleepy Hollow evolved from a script prepared for his Tech students to play, Cook recalls. The group later took the name High Voltage from a rusty warning sign leading to an electrical grid at the Beltline Campus Theater.
We thought it represented the kind of raw, your-face style show I did in Chicago, Cook explained.
Subsequent shows included a theatrical adaptation of “Reservoir Dogs” that featured aggressive acting, realistic stage violence, and an abundance of blood on stage. His transition to horror was natural, especially when local audiences began to fill seats to capacity at annual Halloween productions.
2013 arguably marked the creative climax of High Voltages, starting with the premiere of Cooks ‘original adaptation of “Night of the Living Dead” and, after, Cooks’ “Dracula of Transylvania”, once again. more staging by the river.
But, as popularity skyrocketed, support from local funding sources dried up and Cook put High Voltage on hiatus in 2014.
He became something of a companion on the city’s art scene in the years that followed. He has played title roles in local Shakespeare productions; was a guest artist at Trustus; and worked as Santa in the midst of the pandemic, a role he’s set to take over this holiday season.
Yet Cook sees his future in writing, in part fueled by his work “Sleepy Hollow,” which has been performed by at least 15 local groups across the country.
It’s part of a career strategy, so that my works can have some sort of incubation lab, polished, and then submitted to major regional and community theaters across the United States, he revealed.
The author recognized the challenges encountered in directing his own work. Scheduling and logistical conflicts hampered its rehearsal process, but the company persisted.
While Lexington’s Tatway Tattoos is the title sponsor with partial support from Leading-Up of Columbia, Cook and his wife Carolina fund most of their work.
Every time we produce we forget how expensive it is to do even the simplest of shows. But we are committed.
“Amityville 1925”
October 21 – October 21. $ 20. Colombia ArtSpace Music Festival Association. 914 Pulaski Street cmfaonline.com
