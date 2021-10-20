Byron Allen is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Comedian, entertainment and media mogul Byron Allen Will soon join the Hollywood giants when he is honored with a prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announcement that he will honor Allen with the 2 706e star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.PDT. The placement of the Allens star will be dedicated to 1749 Vine Street. Byron Allen has show business in his blood! His impressive career started as a young boy and has continued to grow. We are very proud to be able to pay tribute to Mr. Allen’s stellar career and add his name to our iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a written statement. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce encourages those unable to attend the ceremony and fans around the world to watch the event exclusively on the website of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This year, Allen is one of 38 new laureates who have been selected to be honored with this esteemed honor. Along with the entrepreneur, the other winners include actors Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Holly Robinson-Peete, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kenan thompson. Recording artists Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, Ermias Nipsey Hussle Asghedom, DJ Khaled and Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr., and former footballer Michael strahan. The winners include stars from film, television, live theater / live entertainment, radio, recording and the most recent category of sports entertainment. They were chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection panel. The entertainment professionals to be honored were chosen from a large number of committee nominations and selected at a meeting held on June 14, 2021. Those chosen to receive stars have been ratified by the Hollywood Chambers Board of Directors on June 16, 2021. Ellen K, chair of the Walk of Fame selection committee and radio personality, announced the new winners on www.walkoffame.com. Allen is the founder, president and CEO of Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios and was born in Detroit, Michigan. In addition to simply acquiring a seven TV channels As of April this year, Allen Media Group, a syndicated company, owns and operates 16 Power Four (ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX) affiliate broadcast stations as well as The Weather Channel. Allens 24-hour networks include Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, and JusticeCentral.TV.

