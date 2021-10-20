The once penniless ‘Squid Game’ actor rose to global star thanks to Netflix success

American actor, writer, director and radio personality Geoffrey Giuliano, who was stranded in India last year during the pandemic, has hit hard since his role in Netflix’s best original series of all time, Squid game.

Giuliano, 68, was stranded in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with his son, Eden, then 12, last March when the borders were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and they did not could not return home to Thailand.

As their stay dragged on, Giuliano ran out of money and said they had been forced to survive on “monkey nuts and bananas”. They had no clean clothes for six months and begged for beds in yoga ashrams.

Giuliano, the author of more than two dozen books – many of them on the Beatles – is also a singer-songwriter and has appeared in more than two dozen films.

He and his son returned to Thailand in January, where one of the first things they did was take a hot bath.

Squid game Director Hwang Dong-hyuk recognized Giuliano in minor roles and selected him for the role of an eccentric gay billionaire named “VIP 4” in the hit series.

Giuliano said he has now been bombarded with role offers since the release of Squid game September 17th.

“A year ago I really thought we were going to starve,” Giuliano said last week. “I had to fight every day just to have food for my son and I to survive.… It was the darkest time of my life, and I thought it was the end for both of us.

“When I was asked to work on Squid game, I didn’t expect it to be such a success. My life changed and I finally found the success of which my son can be proud. “

Giuliano said he traveled to India on a spiritual pilgrimage after being disappointed with life. He took his son, who is also starting out as an actor, with him, hoping the experience would help him.

In Squid game 450 indebted people desperately seek the opportunity to change their lives and accept an invitation to participate in deadly competition.

Giuliano himself was struggling with financial problems in Pattaya, Thailand, where he and his son live. But his fortune changed forever after the Squid game the director told him that he “was the only foreigner in the world” that he wanted for the role of VIP 4.

Giuliano appears in Episode 9, “A Lucky Day”.

Hwang had seen Giuliano in a Korean zombie movie and was drawn to his portrayal of an American villain.

In Squid game, Giuliano wears a panther mask as a VIP, betting on players taking part in a match.

“While I’ve had good, solid roles in 28 movies, over the past 15 years nothing really rocked the needle until Squid game, says Julien.

“Surprisingly, I have three movies on Netflix: Kate, Busan Peninsula Train and of course the biggest to date, Squid game.

“He’s just my son and I for all these years and thanks to Netflix’s trust in me I changed his life for which I am very grateful. In this difficult era of COVID, this is an end really. happy.”

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger news.