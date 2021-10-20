Jeff Daniels HBO press room speech saved his career – The Hollywood Reporter





The success of The press room was placed squarely on the shoulders of Jeff Daniels, who had two weeks to learn a last minute monologue from Aaron Sorkin placed at the start of the HBO pilot. In a recent career retrospective with GQ, the award-winning actor revealed that the “America isn’t the greatest country in the world” rant Will McAvoy delivers to kick off the series was not originally in Sorkin’s script. “This speech came later,” he said GQ. “Two weeks before filming began, Aaron said, ‘We have to see what happened at Northwestern [University] when Will went to talk. We can’t just talk about what happened in the past. So he wrote this speech and I had two weeks to learn it. In the three-minute speech, McAvoy de Daniels, presenter and editor of the fictional Atlantis Cable News, bluntly explains the country’s vast gaps, why America is not the largest nation in the world. That speech saved the show – and the show saved Daniels’ career, the actor recalls. “It was the speech I have been waiting for for 35 years,” he said. “You have to hit a home run with it. It was shot on day three of an 18-day shoot for the pilot. There was no guarantee that we would have a series. People bigger than Aaron Sorkin had been turned down by HBO. It was a key day because not only are we going to find out if we have a Will McAvoy, but do we have a show. Because it’s placed in the first five minutes of the first episode while America is still sitting there with the remote deciding whether they want to stay with this or not. So we have to give them a knockout blow in the first five to 10 minutes. “ The best executives in the network came to the recording that day, Daniels recalls, along with a number of cast members. ” Sat [Waterston] (Charlie Skinner) later said “I just wanted to see if I was going to have a job or not.” It was quite a me, ”Daniels said. “I worked my ass on it. First take, I hit him out of the park. I know this because Aaron walked up to me after taking one and said, “OK, you’re throwing a hit. I’m not going to talk to you. And he walked away. It was awesome. Then I knew I had a role, I pretty much – with Aaron’s help – saved my career and everyone had a job. The press room premiered on HBO on June 24, 2012 and ran for three seasons for a total of 25 episodes. Check out Daniels’ full career retrospective below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/jeff-daniels-hbo-newsroom-speech-saved-career-1235033615/

