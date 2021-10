Songwriters put pens on paper to showcase talent | Culture & Leisure

Dewains Place hosted its first Songwriters Night on October 18, welcoming new talent to the area. Green Country is known for its soul and has produced artists such as Will Rogers, Carrie Underwood, the Turnpike Troubadours, Randy Crouch and others. Current songwriters visiting the area include Tim Gilliam, Oklahoma Wildlife, Tony Stevens, Juliana Hale, Chris Matthews, Joe Mack, Vox Squadron, Brett & Terri, Carter Combs, Lance Roark, Nikki Griffin, Mason Jar Revival, The Reckless , Hannah Renell, and more. Cherokee County has a number of venues for these artists to perform, including The Branch, Kroner & Baer, ​​The Deck at Cookson Village, Hanging Rock, Diamondhead Resort, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, and Dewains Place. For singer-songwriters, it can seem difficult to introduce themselves to the community. Dewains Place director Holland Riddle therefore decided to open Songwriters Night to allow local talent to test the waters. She had been approached by Sam Cox, a local musician, to familiarize the community with upcoming talent. Sam Cox, he’s hosting our first Songwriters Night where we have people, or musicians, coming to sing their original songs. It’s like a giant jam session of their original songs, Riddle said. Sam sort of planned the whole event. It’s been in the works for a while. We have set a date. When Riddle stepped into the management role, their live music scene was already established. Owners Mike and Alisa Bailey had ties to the artist community. As part of their business model, they decided to focus on live music. We would have it every day if it was feasible. Music moves us because it expresses. It’s important to us, and it’s always a good time, Riddle said. Songwriters Night is different from an ordinary night. We want to keep the music scene alive, but I want to give variety to keep things interesting. This week’s lineup included Blake Turner, Katelyn Myers, Mason Williams, Autumn Ragland, Justin Kelley, Colton Kro, Casey West, Brady Robertson and Wyatt Baker. From blues to country, participants were able to listen to original songs. Riddle was optimistic about the event and hopes to do so again. One of these days, they’re hoping to attract the next big thing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahlequahdailypress.com/community/arts-entertainment/songwriters-put-pens-to-paper-to-showcase-talent/article_84610c8b-d743-564d-adc2-b36d676eeb86.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos