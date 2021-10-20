‘Homeland’ actor Mohammad Bakri cancels film festival visit in protest – The Hollywood Reporter





Palestinian actor-director Mohammad Bakri, best known for his screen work in Country, Must, and The foreigner, canceled his visit to the El Gouna Egyptian Film Festival, citing the country’s decision to expel Britain-based Palestinian filmmaker Said Zagha ​​from the country. Said Zagha ​​and other Palestinians who arrived at Cairo airport on their way to the festival were barred from entering the country and were turned away. Said Zagha ​​had been invited to El Gouna to present his next film Weedestine on the festival’s Tremplin CineGouna platform. But upon arriving at Cairo airport on Saturday, he was arrested and then deported to London some 12 hours later. THR has contacted the organizers of El Gouna for comment. Bakri released a statement on Tuesday saying the incident prompted him to cancel his visit in protest. Bakri was to receive an award for all of his achievements at the El Gouna festival on Wednesday. “I decided not to go to the El Gouna Film Festival,” reads Bakri’s statement, published in Arabic. “Essentially, it was a reaction, in principle, to the mistreatment of Palestinian artists, regardless of their passport, whether Jordanian, Palestinian, Israeli or whatever. It is high time that the Palestinians were granted all their rights, like the rest of the world. This does not only apply to Palestinian artists. I’m talking about all Palestinians. Bakri continued that he had seen “my people stranded in airports all over the world, but especially in Arab countries… I have seen starving children with their parents, lying on the floors of airports. Sometimes they have to wait for days, not just one or two. I call all the authorities in the world, but especially the Arabs, that’s enough. We got it! Bakri cited the previous case of Palestinian actor Ali Suliman (The kingdom, Lone survivor) who in 2018 was also turned away at the airport while on his way to be a member of the jury in El Gouna. “I am doing this to protest what happened with me before and what happened with Ali Suliman as well. I am also doing this to protest what happened recently with Saïd Zagha, who was detained for twelve hours and humiliated at Cairo airport and ultimately deported. Although this was the last straw for me, my objection is in more general terms. I oppose on behalf of every Palestinian in this world, ”Bakri wrote. Bakri said he did not hold the El Gouna festival responsible for the incident, but called on organizers to find out who was behind the deportation. “I respect those in charge of the festival and I respect the festival’s decision to pay tribute to my work,” he noted. “[However] they have no power over the port authorities. Maybe they shouldn’t invite people in the future and spare them the humiliation. One of the most recognized and acclaimed filmmakers in the Arab world, Bakri won the Arab Critic Award at Cannes and Best Actor at the Dubai International Film Festival for his role in Must (2017). He won the award for best actor at the Locarno Festival 2004 for Private (2004) and received the Free Speech Bear Award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2010.

