‘Freak Brothers’ animated series lands in Tubi – The Hollywood Reporter





Fox’s ad-supported streaming platform Tubi landed its first adult animated series: Freak brothers, based on the classic underground comic book The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers. Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish and Pete Davidson are leading the cast for the series, which premieres November 14 with two episodes and then debuts weekly on Sunday. WTG Enterprises produces the show and Lionsgate TV handles the distribution. “We can’t wait for Tubi viewers to panic for The Freak Brothers, with his unforgettable and irreverent heart-infused comedy, alongside an iconic ensemble voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers, ”said Adam Lewinson, Content Director of Tubi . “This comedy has been in the works for 50 years and we are delighted to debut on Tubi as the first original animated comedy, marking a new milestone for Tubi as we expand our adult comedy offering.” Created by Gilbert Shelton in 1968, The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers centered around a trio of hippies and their misadventures, often involving drugs or trying to tag them. The comic satirized both establishment and counterculture figures. The Tubi series will center on Freewheelin ‘Franklin Freek (Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekotowski (Goodman) and Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson) and their cat, Kitty (Haddish), who wake up from a 50-year-old nap after smoking. magic weeding and trying to adapt to present-day San Francisco. The cast also includes workaholics co-creators and stars Adam Devine and Blake Anderson (who are also executive producers), Andrea Savage (I am sorry), La La Anthony and rapper Schoolboy Q. “As we continue our expansion into original animation, the cornerstone of the Fox brand, we are delighted that Tubi is joining the fun with his first original animated series,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment. “With its counter-culture roots, its anti-establishment comedic POV and, as Adam said, a team of stars and producers, The Freak Brothers is the perfect complement to Animation Domination and provides the perfect opportunity not only to grow Tubi’s audience, but also to take the animation genre to the next level in AVOD. Courtney Solomon (After) and Mark Canton (Starz’s Power franchise) executive producer with Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland (King of the Hill, American daddy), Harrelson, Haddish, Davidson, Devine, Anderson, Shelton and Manfred Mroczkowski.

