John Boyega: Star Wars star backs project to boost black film talent





S Tar Wars actor John Boyega is backing a new project that aims to nurture the next generation of black filmmakers. The Create Next Film project aims to help rising stars in the film industry by providing funding and support to make a short film. As it progresses, it will also highlight the issues people of color face in the industry. Boyega, 29, born in Peckham, will work with five London filmmakers, Ade Femzo, Kaylen Francis, Kemi Anna Adeeko, Lorraine Khamali and Ibrahim Muhammad. Each will receive funding to create a five-minute short, as well as support from Boyega and a team of creators including Mathieu Ajan (Bounce Cinema) and Shannie Mears (The Elephant Room). Over the next six months, everyone will be guided through the creative process and mentored at key moments, including the initial brief, a creative mid-point recording, and during the crucial final cut. READ MORE Boyega with Converse Create Next Film mentees / Converse Create the next movie project Speaking at the launch of the project, Golden Globe winner Boyega said he decided to support the project because he wanted to create opportunities and pathways for young talent. I approached Converse with a desire to create a domino effect by creating opportunities for those in my position when I started with those who work night after night to hone their craft, Boyega said. Black talent is underrepresented in the film industry, and I knew Converse had a strong track record of supporting underrepresented creators. I’ve always wanted to create opportunities and paths for young talent in the film industry and Converse’s goals align with mine. John boyega / Converse Create the next movie project There are a multitude of black talent looking to get into the film industry and my mission is to help them showcase them. So few jobs in the film industry are filled with black talent, this partnership with Converse is the first step in which I’m trying to solve this problem. The initiative is the latest Converse All Star Project, the community-driven brand program that supports mentorship, commissions and funding for young creatives. He added: This project is not just about five filmmakers. It’s really about all the aspiring black filmmakers in London and beyond. Were going to document the process so the community could grow alongside the All Stars in this program, learn what they learn, see what they see.

