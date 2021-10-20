NASCAR 2021 Odds: Opening Odds Breakdown for Hollywood Casino 400 Winner at Kansas Speedway





The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs return this weekend with a 400 mile race at Kansas Speedway. The green flag falls on Hollywood Casino 400 at 3 p.m. ET Sunday with the race airing on NBC Sports Network. Playoff leader Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He settled at +240 to win his third consecutive race and fourth in the playoffs. Denny Hamlin has the second best rating, installed at +550. He has two playoff wins and is third in the standings. The rest of the top five winning odds are Kyle Busch (+600), Chase Elliott (+800) and William Byron (+900). Defending champion Joey Logano has +1600 up for grabs. Busch won the May Kansas race. Here are the odds for all the drivers participating in the Hollywood Casino 400 Sunday Race at Kansas Speedway. Race 2021 Hollywood Casino 400, opening odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Kyle larson +240 Denny hamlin +550 Kyle busch +600 Chase Elliott +800 Guillaume Byron +900 Ryan blaney +1000 Martin Truex Jr. +1100 Brad Keselowski +1400 Joey logano +1600 Kevin harvic +1800 Tyler reddick +2200 Alex Bowman +3000 Christophe bell +3000 Kurt busch +4500 Matt DiBenedetto +6000 Austin dillon +6000 Aric almirola +8000 Ross chastain +8000 Chase Briscoe +10000 Daniel Suarez placeholder image +10000 Chris Buescher +13000 Erik Jones +13000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Bubba wallace +15000 Cole custer +15000 Michael mcdowell +20000 Ryan newman +20000 Corey Lajoie +35000 Ryan precece +35000 Parker Kligerman +40000 Anthony Alfredo +50000 Justin haley +50000 Josh bilicki +100000 Ryan ellis +100000 Quin Houff +100000 Cody ware +100000 Joey Gase +100000 BJ McLeod +100000 Chad Finchum +100000 David starr +100000 If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537 ) (HE). Game problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI / NJ / PA / WV / WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO / NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call / text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH / WY). AZ / CO / IL / IN / IA / MI / NH / NJ / PA / TN / VA / WV / WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dknation.draftkings.com/2021/10/19/22731355/nascar-odds-hollywood-casino-400-kansas-speedway-winner-favorites-kyle-larson-denny-hamlin-playoffs

