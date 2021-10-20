Penn National Gaming Completes Acquisition of Score Media and Gaming Inc. | Business

WYOMISSING, PA and TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 19, 2021–

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: NASDAQ) (Penn National or the Company) today completed the previously announced acquisition of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (theScore) for total consideration of approximately $ 2.0 billion. US dollars in cash and stocks.

The acquisition of theScore strengthens Penn Nationals’ digital media and games strategy, creating a complete one-stop entertainment destination. theScore is the third most popular sports media app in North America and the first in Canada. The addition of theScores fully integrated media and betting platform and cutting edge technology will further strengthen Penn Nationals’ existing ecosystem and its ability to serve customers seamlessly. TheScore’s association with Barstool Sports provides Penn National with two of the most powerful and unique sports media assets in North America, with the capabilities to generate world-class engagement and improve customer acquisition and retention. in its media and gaming properties.

We are excited to create this powerful new entertainment wheel that will provide us with multiple growth channels that transcend our current verticals, said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National Gaming. We look forward to entering the Canadian gaming market, which represents a compelling new opportunity, and are proud that John Levy and his family and their entire team bring their cutting edge technology, unique perspective and skills to our Penn National family. . , concluded Mr. Snowden.

John Levy, President and CEO of theScore, commented, “This is a truly exciting time to join Penn National and collaborate with his team to create a very innovative and unique sports media and games company. There is a natural alignment between the two companies, and we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing entertainment opportunities in mobile sports media, sports betting and online casinos. We believe the combined company is well positioned to continue to expand our business in North America, including the planned opening of sports betting and online gambling in Ontario later this year.

Early warning reporting

Immediately prior to the effective date of the transaction, Penn National and its subsidiaries held a total of 1,666,667 Class A subordinate voting shares of theScore (Class A shares), representing approximately 2.98% of the theScore shares outstanding (theScore shares) at that time. . Pursuant to the transaction, 1317774 BC Ltd. (the purchaser), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Penn National, acquired each of the issued and outstanding theScore shares (other than those held by Penn National and its subsidiaries) for US $ 17.00 (approximately $ 21.04 Turnover based on the USD / CAD exchange rate of the Bank of Canada on October 18, 2021, the date preceding the effective date of the acquisition) and that is 0.2398 of a common share of Penn National ( each whole share, one Penn share) or, if validly elected, 0.2398 of an exchangeable share in the capital of the Buyer (each whole share, one Exchangeable Share). The total consideration delivered as part of the transaction for the Score Shares (including cash payments in lieu of fractional shares) was US $ 922,813,176.67 (approximately CA $ 1,141,981,306.13), 12,319,340 Penn Shares and 697,539 Exchangeable Shares. Each whole Exchangeable Share is exchangeable for one whole Penn Share, subject to an adjustment. The closing price of a Penn share on the NASDAQ on October 18, 2021, the date before the effective date of the transaction, was US $ 77.30 (approximately C $ 95.66).

An alert report will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under theScores profile. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact the Secretary of Penn Nationals at: (610) 373-2400.

The Class A shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and theScore intends to apply to cease being a reporting issuer in Canada. The Class A shares have been suspended from trading and will be delisted from NASDAQ and delisted under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in accordance with applicable law. The Toronto Stock Exchange will issue a notice announcing the delisting of the Class A shares in due course. Registered holders of Class A Shares should send their completed and signed letters of transmittal and related share certificates, if any, to the transaction custodian, Computershare Investor Services Inc., as soon as possible in order to receive the consideration to which they are entitled under the transaction.

As part of the closing of the acquisition, the purchaser has obtained an order from the Canadian securities regulatory authorities exempting it from Canadian continuous disclosure obligations on a basis consistent with the conditions set out in the applicable provisions of securities laws. movable property which would otherwise apply to the buyer. but for the terms of the exchangeable shares not providing for voting rights.

The amount specified in respect of each Exchangeable Share for the purposes of subsection 191 (4) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) will be C $ 94,756.

About Penn National Gaming

With the largest and most diverse regional gaming footprint in the country, comprising 43 properties in 20 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omnichannel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. Penn Nationals properties have approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under a variety of well-known brands including Hollywood, Ameristar and The Inn. Penn Nationals’ wholly owned interactive division, Penn Interactive Ventures, LLC, operates retail sports betting in its portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, Inc. (Barstool) under which Barstool will exclusively promote Penn Nationals land and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool mobile app. Sportsbook, to its national audience. Penn Nationals’ omnichannel approach is enhanced by the choice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its more than 24 million members for their loyalty to retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offerings, experiences and service levels of the sector. Penn National is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Purchaser, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Penn National, is a British Columbia corporation which was incorporated as part of the Arrangement. Buyer’s and Penn National headquarters are located at 825 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 200, Wyomissing, Pa., 196110.

About theScore

theScore empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its multimedia application theScore is one of the most popular in North America, providing fans with highly personalized live scores, news, statistics and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues and players. TheScores theScore Bet sports betting app offers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available for placing bets in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa. theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms. TheScore’s head office is located at 500 King Street West, Fourth Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 1L9.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.

These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans, intentions, plans, objectives, research, expectations, forecasts, forecasts or forecasts. negative or other variations of these or similar terms. , or through discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Specifically, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected delisting of theScore’s shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ and the Company’s gaming and digital media strategy. These statements are all subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could significantly affect the financial results and future activities of the company. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the magnitude and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic conditions, capital markets, unemployment, consumer spending and liquidity, financial condition, supply chain, corporate and personnel operations; (b) the Company may not be able to obtain the expected financial returns from the acquisition of theScore due to fees, costs and taxes associated with the integration of Barstool Sports and theScore; (c) potential adverse effects or changes in business or regulatory relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the acquisition; (d) the ability of the Company or theScore to retain and hire key personnel; (e) other factors as discussed in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on form 8-K, each as filed with the US Securities and Foreign Exchange Commission; and (f) other factors as discussed in Scores’ annual information form as filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada and as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with these securities regulatory authorities in Canada and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its MD&A and management information circular. Neither the Company nor theScore intends to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events described in this press release may not occur.

