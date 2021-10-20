Ocean Spray launches #BetterTogether campaign in partnership with actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson





After a year and a half of social estrangement from family, friends and peers, Ocean Spray, the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farming families, launched the #BetterTogether campaign, celebrating the simple joys of rediscovering together by completely safe. In partnership with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, actor, producer and cookbook author, Food Between Friends, and in support of the national No Kid Hungry campaign, the #BetterTogether initiative will feature inspiring vacation recipes, as well as thank you packages. nutritious and delicious. to school personnel across the country serving our students. Teachers and school staff overcame many obstacles to keep children learning and staying engaged in the past year. This harvest and holiday season, we are proud to partner with No Kid Hungry and thank these heroic school communities who have been there for our children through an extremely difficult time, said Tom Hayes, CEO of Ocean Spray. Ocean Sprays’ #BetterTogether initiative is a way to express our deepest gratitude and support No Kid Hungry by providing millions of healthy meals for children. In launching the #BetterTogether initiative, Jesse Tyler Ferguson will join Ocean Spray to help wrap delicious thank you packages with No Kid Hungry in an Ocean Spray cranberry bog to launch #BetterTogether, starting with 50 schools. Together, Ocean Spray invites everyone to visitwww.OceanSpray.com/bettertogethername a school of your choice to receive a special message from Jesse and a care package from Ocean Spray. In time for the holidays and spending time with his loved ones, Jesse will also be launching recipes with Ocean Spray and sharing his inspiration on social media throughout the season. As we come out of the last 18 months the promise of finally being able to spend time with loved ones is so wonderful, we are better together, said Jesse Tyler Ferguson. As a new daddy, I am very proud to partner with Ocean Spray in thanking the school staff who feed our children by providing them with delicious and nutritious packaging as part of the Ocean Spray #BetterTogether initiative supporting No Kid Hungry this holiday season. No Kid Hungry helps provide meals for children by working with schools and local programs across the country to ensure all children have access to three healthy meals a day. The pandemic continues to impact hungry children around the world and we are grateful to partner with Ocean Spray this year to give back to children and families in need, said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. Additionally, the #BetterTogether campaign will include brand collaborations, influencer marketing, virtual events and experiences, digital media, and consumer marketing. To learn more about #BetterTogether and how you can get involved, visit OceanSpray.com/bettertogether. About Ocean Spray Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by over 700 cranberry growers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative’s cranberries are currently present in more than a thousand nutritious and tasty products in more than 100 countries around the world. Leading by goal, Ocean Spray is committed to creating good, nutritious foods that have a direct and powerful impact on the health of people and the planet. All for good. Good for everyone. About No Kid Hungry No child should go hungry in America. But as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 children could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry works to end child hunger by helping to launch and improve programs that give all children the healthy food they need to thrive. It is a problem that we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign by Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us on NoKidHungry.org. For more information:

