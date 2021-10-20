Marvel fans swoon over Adam Warlock actor Will Poulter





Marvel fans swoon over Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Adam Warlock actor Will Poulter after new photos of him appeared online.

We are the Millers andThe ghost actor Will Poulter was recently cast as Adam Warlock in Marvel StudiosGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As such, fans who might not have done so before are now taking an interest in the actor – in particular, they point out his stunning beauty. On Twitter, there are many comparisons to Matthew Lewis, the actor who had a major “glow” after playing Neville Longbottom in theHarry potter movies – floating around. Some even think Poulter looks like a fourth Hemsworth brother. RELATED: Gamora’s Signature Weapon Has Unknown MCU Origin and Deadly Connection to Adam Warlock

RELATED: Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Teases Huge Roles for Mantis and Nebula in Vol. 3 The character who would become Adam Warlock – first known as Lui – was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, making his debut in the 1967s.The Fantastic Four # 66-67.Adam Warlock proper was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, and it debuted in the 1972sMarvel premiere # 1. In both forms, however, he has proven to be a crucial part of the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe, playing a significant role in the variousInfinite intrigues. As for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Warlock’s debut was teased in one of the post-credits scenes ofGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 when the Sovereign’s Aïsha was revealed to be in possession of her cocoon. Notably, a version of this cocoon was included as an Easter egg in bothThor: The Dark World and the firstguardians of the galaxy. RELATED: James Gunn Teases Suicide Squad Actors Appearing In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 “As you know, I often destroy false rumors, so, uh, welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter.” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 writer / director JamesGunn tweeted when Poulter was picked. “He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a few weeks.” Before that, many fans believed that Zac Efron was in the running to play Warlock. Even further, they thought Warlock would make a surprise appearance in eitherAvengers: Infinity War WhereEnd of Game, given his ties to Thanos in the comics. While Marvel Studios has announced delays for a number of its Phase 4 films,Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3remains on track to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023. KEEP READING: James Gunn Reveals Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Screen Tests Have Begun Source: Twitter Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s Will Poulter breaks the silence on Adam Warlock’s cast

