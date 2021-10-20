Here are all the voice actors from Apex Legends

One of the many features that help Apex Legends the characters come to life, it’s dubbing. Game voice actors bring what would otherwise be just text to life on a screen. Imagine how different the game would be if we couldn’t hear Wattson’s caustics cough or laughter.

It’s worth recognizing the immensely talented people who bring depth, humor and sincerity to the cast of the games. Here is a list of all Apex Legends voice actors, organized alphabetically by character name.

Playable characters

Ash – Anna campbell

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Introduced as a playable character in Season 11, Ash is one of the Mountain peakthe most recent Legends, although she’s been around for a few seasons as the menacing NPC overseer in Arenas. Ash is voiced by Anna Campbell, who also played the same character in Fall of the Titans. Campbell’s work can also be heard in Lost planet 3 as the voice of Grace Peyton and in God of the war like a variety of voices.

Bangalore – Erica Luttrell

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

In addition to the voice Mountain peakResident professional soldier, Erica Luttrell has also starred in TV shows Seal team, Westworld, and Hi. Its dubbing can be found in games like Diablo III, Dishonored II, and Injustice 2.

Bloodhound – Allegra Clark

Image via Respawn Entertainment

As a child, Allegra Clark performed in commercials and school plays. She also voices Beidou in Genshin Impact and Dorothea and Shamir in Fire emblem: three houses. She can speak English, French and Italian, which makes her trilingual.

Caustic – JB White

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

We also find the voice of JB Blancs behind Mortal Kombat 11s Kano and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orders Prauf. Within the Titanfall-Apex universe, he also voices Kuben Blisk, who has a notable encounter with Valkyrie in one of the season nine trailers.

Crypto – Young johnny

Screenshot via Respawn entertainment

Johnny Young has appeared in movies like Ghost in the shell and The way of the warriors. His vocal work can also be heard in the Monitoring animated short film Shooting Star, in which he voices Dae-Hyun. Beyond acting, he also broadcasts on Twitch.

Fuse – Ben prendergast

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Beyond the fiery Fuse, Ben Prendergast’s many game credits include Tyr in the recently announced God of War Ragnarok and Patroclus in the famous Hell. He was also featured in the animated show Star Wars: Resistance.

Gibraltar – Branscombe Richmond

Image via Respawn Entertainment

While Branscombe Richmond keeps a fairly low profile on social media, he has been featured in a number of movies and TV shows. His television appearances date back to the early 1970s. He even had a grindcore song named after him.

Horizon – Elle Newlands

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Unlike Branscombe Richmond, Horizon voice actor Elle Newlands maintains a lively and active social media presence. In addition to Mountain peakresident mom, she voiced Moira Thaurissan in World of warcraft and Ingrid in Wrath of Asgards.

Safety rope – Mela Lee

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Similar to JB Blanc, Mela Lee, the voice of Lifeline, also has a role in Mortal Kombat 11: the character Jade. She also appeared on the TV show Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir like Tikki. She occasionally hosts livestreams where she signs autographs.

Loba – Fryda Wolff

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Like his character in Mountain peak, Fryda Wolff has strong convictions. Recently, she has taken an active role in the fight to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Beyond Mountain peak, she voiced several commercials and was the voice behind Ana and Penny in WarioWare: unite!

Mirage – Roger craig smith

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Roger Craig Smith has appeared in a variety of high profile roles. He has lent his voice to more than 170 characters from the Cartoon Network series Regular show alone. You may also recognize him as Ezio’s voice from Assassins Creed and Batman in Batman: The Origins of Arkham, among many other credits. Smith also does stand-up comedy.

Octane – Nicolas roye

Screenshot via PlayApex

Beyond Octane, Nicolas Roye has voiced several anime characters and a variety of movie heroes. It can also be heard in Cyberpunk 2077 as the voice of Hal Cantos and Cesar Diego Ruiz, and he will do the voice of the pilot in the upcoming Infinite halo.

Scout – Chris Edgerly

Another incredibly prolific vocal actor is Chris Edgerly. Her voice is behind Cole, a farmer from Eden Prime, in Mass Effect; Pop Thorn in Skylanders; and Senator Geary in The Godfather II Game. He also voices a variety of characters on The Simpsons, one of the oldest TV shows.

Bulwark – Anjali Bhimani

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

outraged Mountain peak, Anjali Bhimani is perhaps best known for her role as Symmetra in To watch, a character who is the complete antithesis of Rampart. She is also involved in singing and acting, and has appeared at various conventions and fan gatherings.

Coming back – Darin DePaul

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Speaking of reach, Darin De Paul is also the voice of Reinhardt in Overwatch, which is once again the complete opposite of Revenant. De Paul also played the role of Hulk in the Marvel Avengers game and J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider Man PS4 Title.

Seeing – I Amadi

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Like many of the players on this list, Ik Amadi has a prolific history in video games. Beyond Seer, he also voiced Jeane and Notorious in No more heroes III, Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and William Lake in Stranding of death.

Valkyrie – Erika Ishii

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Erika Ishii will join Nicolas Roye in Infinite halo like Lumu’s voice. Her voice is also found behind Fortnitewith Mari, Death loops Wenjie, and Destiny 2s Ana Bray and Kridis. Beyond acting in games, she also appears in a TTRPG series.

Wattson – Justine huxley

Screenshot via PlayApex

Justine Huxley voices a variety of characters beyond Wattson, including Harry Potter: Wizards Unites Constance Pickering and various crowd voices in Red Dead Redemption II and Grand Theft Auto V. She also voices characters for anime dubs.

Spectrum – Shantel van santen

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Shantel VanSanten can be found in a large number of television shows, including For all mankind, boys, Scorpio, and A tree hill. Mountain peak appears to be its only video game credit, but there is no doubt that its popularity could mean more gaming work in the future.

Non-playable characters

AI Advertiser – Zehra Fazal

She may not have an in-game character model, but the AI ​​announcer is one of the most ubiquitous voices in Mountain peak. Zehra Fazal, the voice behind the announcer, can also be heard in Borders 3 like Amara. Fazal has also starred in a large number of television shows and other games.

As Respawn creates and reveals new characters, the game will feature even more exceptional talent. Only time will tell what kind of voice to hear well next in Apex Legends.