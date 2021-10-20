Netflix to change audience ratings – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix once again touted the runaway success of Squid game in its quarterly earnings report – while saying it will change the way it publicly reveals visualization data. In the streamer’s third-quarter letter to shareholders, Netflix says that in the future it will report the total number of hours viewed within 28 days of release, rather than the two-minute ‘view’ metric it does. it has used for the past two years. “We believe that engagement measured by hours seen is a slightly better indicator of the overall success of our titles and member satisfaction,” the letter to shareholders reads. “It is also consistent with the way external services measure television viewing and assign proper credit to replay.” Netflix also says it will release “more regularly” the number of viewing hours “so that our members and the industry can better measure success in the streaming world.” The change in viewing metrics the company publicly shares is the second in as many years for Netflix. The company moved up to the two-minute standard with the fourth quarter of 2019; prior to that, it counted as a view any member count who completed 70% of a movie or 70% of a single episode of a television series. The switch comes on the heels of a Bloomberg report last week, which featured more detailed visualization and financial data that Netflix usually shares for individual titles. Internal documents cited in the story say Squid game would create nearly $ 900 million in value for the company despite a production cost of just $ 21.4 million, and that two-thirds of Netflix users who started the series finished it within 23 days. As for Squid game, Netflix claims the series racked up 142 million views in its first 28 days of release, breaking all previous records on the streamer. The previous record for any title was 99 million views for Chris Hemsworth’s action flick Extraction; among the series, it was 82 million for Bridgerton. The 142 million figure represents two-thirds of the 213.56 million global subscribers that Netflix reported in its results. The company also cited return series Money theft (69 million views) and Sex education (55 million) and limited series Housemaid (a projection of 67 million) in its results report, as well as feature films Nice girl (68 million), The kissing booth 3 (59 million), German horror film Blood red sky (53 million) and family animated film Vivo (46 million). In terms of hours viewed, Netflix says Bridgerton is its biggest series to date with 625 million hours of consumption worldwide, followed closely by Money theft fourth part (619 million). Season three of Strange things (582 million hours), The witcher (541 million) and season two of 13 reasons why (496 million) round out the top five. Squid game is not mentioned in the hours viewed charts, but according to Bloomberg, it racked up over 1.4 billion hours viewed in 23 days, more than double that of Bridgerton.

