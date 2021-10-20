A strike in Hollywood may have been averted. But the radio performers are still waiting for justice.

The 60,000 members of the Hollywood Theater Workers International Alliance who work in film and television were able to avoid a nationwide strike when their collective demands were partially met. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents major film and television production companies, has agreed to fairer wages, more time for sleep, meal breaks and weekend rest periods. The deal is now before IATSE members.

While it is gratifying to see Hollywood workers fighting to improve their conditions, the underlying problem of large corporations getting rich off the backs of workers runs deep in the economy of creators and needs attention. wider. There are other groups of artistic workers who are still not being paid fairly, and the IATSE deal should be a catalyst for justice.

In particular, it is time for broadcasters to face music. For them, the question is whether the performers of songs broadcast on AM / FM radio should be paid when their work is broadcast on the air. While those who write the songs get paid every time the song is played, the artists who perform the songs the main singers, backing vocalists, bassists, guitarists, drummers, etc. not. For years, many large broadcasters have fought efforts to pay artists, many of them in unions affiliated with the AFL-CIO, whose music makes their business possible.

There is growing support to right this injustice. This summer, Reps Darrell Issa, R-Calif., And Ted Deutch, D-Fla., Presented the U.S. Music Fairness Act To require the largest stations remunerate the artists whose songs they broadcast through performance royalties. Yet a choir of lobbyists and lawyers, representing broadcasting companies which generate billions in revenue each year, have already started to push back the measure.

Over the next few months, you will likely hear more tales of doom from broadcasters explain why they can’t afford do good by artists, while earn income showing how bright the future is for their books. It is fundamentally unfair and highly hypocritical and that has to change.

There is a clear path to follow.

We need all parties to accept the basic principle of fairness: that music creators deserve respect and compensation for their work. It begins with the passage of the American Music Fairness Act by Congress and its promulgation. This simple act will not only mean income for the hundreds of thousands of working class Americans who entertain us, but something deeper: respect.

The next logical question is how to decide how much these music creators should be paid. The good news is that there is already an established process for setting royalty rates when music is streamed on digital platforms such as SiriusXM, Spotify, and Pandora. This process is widely respected and led by the federal government Copyright Council. Since 2005, the CRB has set performance royalty rates for each time a digital service broadcasts a song. It sets prices every five years after a comprehensive process in which all interested parties – broadcasters, digital services, artists, labels and others – can weigh in on what they believe is right.

The result is that sometimes prices have increased, and sometimes they went down. The same process can work for performing royalties when music is broadcast on AM / FM radio. And that makes sense. There is no reason, other than the lobbying power of broadcasters, that when artist music plays on SiriusXM, they get paid, but not on your town’s FM dial. The law will correct this injustice and create a uniform standard of fairness.

At a time when economic justice is on our minds, it is time for Congress to join millions of creators in demanding that the broadcasters making billions in the advertising on the backs of the artists step up and do the right thing. The American Music Fairness Act provides broadcasters with the certainty they need to finally recognize the great contribution that music makes, not only to their core business, but to our culture. Then Congress, broadcasters and music artists can rely on the CRB to determine what is right.

Music creators and performers are the lifeblood of this industry, and their demand is simple: Treat us with the dignity and fairness our work deserves.