Hollywood Bowl announces ticket price changes for 2022 season – CBS Los Angeles





HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) The Los Angeles County Board of Directors and the Hollywood Bowl have announced a change in ticket prices as the 2022 season approaches. While increases in the cost of tickets appear to be underway for the more expensive seats, the prices for most of the cheaper seats will remain the same or decrease. READ MORE: LA City Council brought forward motion to suspend Ridley-Thomas Most price increases will just go up $ 1 or $ 2, but for those interested in weekend billiard circle tickets, they’ll see a $ 9 jump, with special event tickets increasing by 11. $. The most expensive tickets will cost around $ 384 for pool or garden seating at special events, and up to $ 228 for Saturday night performances. These changes are based on an effort to stay competitive with neighboring concert halls, and they reflect the first Hollywood Bowl price increase since 2019. Despite the increase in the price of some tickets, over 40% of tickets will still cost $ 35 or less, and over 25% of them will cost $ 17 at classical concerts. These same classical concerts will see their availability triple for tickets at $ 1 totaling 1,052 seats. READ MORE: Road rage suspect detained following prosecution Supervisor Sheila Kuehl explained: Even though they have lost a lot to the pandemic, they have worked very hard to maintain the affordability of the tickets and, indeed, to keep them available to everyone. Parking rates will not change, with the lowest rate remaining at $ 5 and the highest at $ 55 for valet parking. The 2022 Hollywood Bowl season will feature a variety of top performers including the Backstreet Boys, Matchbox Twenty and Steely Dan with Steve Winwood. A letter to the board offered a brief explanation of why some ticket prices would increase. Many performers have such high fees that even if we sold each seat at our current Saturday night price, we would not be able to pay their fees. The Hollywood Bowl was named one of Rolling Stone Magazine’s Top 10 Live Music Venues in 2018, and featured artists like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Louis Armstrong, The Beatles and Ella Fitzgerald among many, many. others. NO MORE NEWS: Filipino FAHMfest ticket holders find empty parking lot in San Pedro (Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

