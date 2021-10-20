How Bachelorette Welcomes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams Mentor Michelle Young | Entertainment

Entertainment
Michelle Young won’t have to look far to get another woman’s perspective as she sets out on a journey to find a husband in season 18 of The bachelorette. Old Bachelorette tracks Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn bristowe return to the show as hosts once again. Both women believe their unique perspectives will only be a plus in helping Young make her choice, not that she needs a lot of help!
Michelles isn’t looking for someone to complete her, Adams told TV Insider during an Oct. 19 premiere screening. Shes the whole package.
The beautiful thing about Michelle is that she knows shes the complete package, adds Bristowe. She has it all. She’s solid in who she is and she’s ready for someone to come and amplify that.
Bristowe believes that having been single herself, she is ideally presented not only as one of the reality show hosts, but also as someone who can help guide Young as she makes one of the most important decisions. important in his life.
I don’t think I could introduce myself as a mentor and host if I hadn’t done it myself in the first place, Bristowe reflected. It’s so much more authentic to talk about a place where you’ve really been there. I have been in Michelles shoes.
Bristowe is quick to add that, of course, the situations will be different, but she feels that she knows what every Bachelorette must have in terms of state of mind. It’s good to fall in love with more than one person at a time, she says. I know it sounds wrong, but just surrender to the process. This is how it will work. Tayshia and I can help him get there.
Two are always better than one, Adams points out. We offer different perspectives and we play each other well.
As seen in a preview of the Young’s season, Bristowe and Adams visit a suitors room to see how orderly he is. In addition to finding out if her socks match, they find a Machiavellian playbook detailing how the contestant can start collecting as many roses as possible.
Learning more about the playbook begs the question, which was worse: having the playbook at all or being stupid enough to leave it to be discovered?
He shouldn’t have had it in the first place and had it on the table, Bristowe replies.
It wasn’t that smart to hide it, Adams adds. But it shouldn’t have been a thing at all. Just be genuine and be yourself.
Maybe have a journal, but not a calculated document on what to do, says Bristowe.
There were charts and an excel sheet! Adams exclaims.
But how will Young and his suitors reconcile finding true love with the reality that series producers have an entire season to build? Oh, my God, that’s the hardest thing to do, Bristowe said. This is why Michelle is so awesome. She could separate the two. She knew she had to do a TV show, but I feel like she was also able to say goodbye really quickly to anyone who wasn’t there for her.
I have the impression that she knew how to weed [people] outside, Adams agrees. She saw a red flag and she handled the relationship the best she could and she was very level-headed.
Could Adams see herself following in Bristowes’ footsteps as a famous contender on Dancing with the stars, just as Young followed theirs as The Bachelorette?
Adams would love not only to be on the show, but to keep Bristowes’ number on the speed dial as she and her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev took home the coveted mirror ball trophy in season 29.
Absoutely! Adams is enthusiastic. I have the most amazing mentor standing right next to me.
I’ll give you foot baths and rub your toes! laughs Bristowe.
The bachelorette, Season premiere, Tuesday October 19, 8 / 7c, ABC
