Javed Concern: Javed Akhtar said – Bollywood is constantly becoming the target of raids, the movie industry is paying the price for high profile
Lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed concern about Bollywood. On Tuesday, he said in an interview that the film industry is often targeted due to its high-profile nature. And pays the price. Javed said this when the question of arresting Shahrukh’s son Aryan in the drug case arose.
people try to knock down
It has spread on social media that the case against Aryan Khan was deliberately taped to target the film industry. Asked about Javed, he replied, “This is the price the film industry has to pay to get high profile. When you get high profile people like to drag you down, throw dirt at you. If you’re nothing So who has time to throw stones at you?
Cocaine found at Adani port mentioned
Akhtar was speaking at the launch of the book “Changemakers” written by authors Almas Virani and Shweta Samota. Akhtar, without naming names, said the case of the superstar’s son attracted more attention than news of the seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Mundra port in Kutch district of Gujarat.
Javed added that you get a billion dollars worth of cocaine in a port. On the other hand, there were 1200 people elsewhere where ganja and a total of 1 lakh 30,000 rupees were found. Now it’s become big national news, but I haven’t seen any headline on billion dollar cocaine… ”
The bail hearing will be held on October 20
When asked if he thought Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan were being targeted, Akhtar declined to give details. Aryan Khan is currently incarcerated at Arthur Road Prison. A special court last week set an order for Oct. 20 on bail applications for him and two others.
