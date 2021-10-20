Entertainment
How performance skills can help in the workplace
While the fear of public speaking can be a barrier for anyone, in the business world where excelling at presentations and pitches is often essential to success, the inability to speak confidently can be disastrous.
Overcoming such fears by drawing on the skills of actors, including breath and voice control and projecting the appearance of confidence at all times, can be transformational.
When people present or engage, they often feel nervous. They are generally very confident in their content; They’ve done a lot of work, a lot of research, but the energy they give off can give a very different impression, explained actress Sonia Todd, who also works as a course manager at NIDA Corporate.
The online environment can be just as difficult: a digital meeting room in which even the most confident speakers can seem uncomfortable due to the simultaneous challenges of remembering to look at the camera towards their audience and the details of their presentation, while browsing the technology at your fingertips.
People want to be amazing. They want to make an impact and be persuasive, and hands-on training can really help in that area, Todd said.
LEARNING LEADS TO CHANGE
During his time at NIDA Corporate, Todd witnessed the impact that learning to act as an actor can have on business clients.
I had a young woman in a class I was teaching who told me she was incredibly nervous about speaking in public. It was a one day class and she said she probably wouldn’t do it all day, but she just wanted to let me know that she wasn’t rude if she had to leave.
So we worked on the physical skills, we worked on the vocal skills and we got to the storytelling, and something just changed. You could see a light bulb light up in his head. She stayed all day and she even introduced that she stood up in front of people and introduced. Impromptu, notice. It hadn’t been planned in advance, Todd said.
Confident speakers can also benefit from the training provided by NIDA Corporate, she continued.
We teach people how to minimize common Australian vocal habits such as upward inflection, upward inflection that makes you feel like you are questioning what you are saying rather than being sure what you are saying.
Other performance skills taught in NIDA Corporates courses include learning how to minimize the use of filler words such as like and you know in conversation; the importance of posture and gesture; and above all the art of maintaining eye contact, an increasingly important skill in the era of Zoom and Microsoft teams and applicable to all walks of life.
Our training covers a variety of different areas, from people who are starting a new business and need to go out and seek capital, to departments that have a lot of meetings. Legal, financial, medical, we work with a whole range of clients.
THE LESSONS MOVE ONLINE
Just as staff meetings have evolved to embrace remote working in the COVID era, so have NIDA’s in-company courses changed, ensuring that they are now accessible nationwide.
We now offer a variety of online courses, such as a course focused on how to present online. Another course examines how to hire a team online and also looked at interview skills. That course is currently underway and will be coming to a webinar near you later in the year, Todd said.
Ranging from introductory courses to intensive courses, NIDA Corporate courses can be structured around specific client requirements.
The Online Public Speaking Bootcamp, for example, lasts two hours a week for four weeks, but if you want something more intensive, our Presenting with Influence Online and Active Engagement Online courses run for six hours, two hours in the morning, two hours in the afternoon, and two more hours the next morning.
But we can also deliver these courses in-house, which gives the organization absolute flexibility. If they want the six hours in a day, we can do it. If they want two hours a day over three days, we can also be very flexible. And of course, this flexibility is one of the positive aspects of working online.
Visit NIDA for learn more about sales training and book a workshop for your team.
