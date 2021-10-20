Entertainment
4.4 million new subscribers in Q3 – The Hollywood Reporter
Netflix added 4.4 million new subscribers in the third quarter of 2021 for a total of 214 million paid subscribers, beating the company’s modest projections set last quarter for a net subscriber addition of 3.5 million.
The Asia-Pacific region was found to be the biggest contributor to Netflix’s subscriber growth, with the region accounting for more than half, or 2.2 million, of net subscribers for the quarter, according to a letter to shareholders released. Tuesday. Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed 1.8 million subscribers for the quarter. In Latin America, Netflix added around 300,000, while US / Canada accounted for around 70,000 new paid subscribers, rebounding from the loss of around 400,000 subscribers last quarter.
In the second quarter, the company saw its total subscriber base increase by 1.5 million. In the first quarter, the company fell short of its forecast, adding 4 million new subscribers, down 2 million from its 6 million expectations. For the fourth quarter, the streamer forecasts a net increase of 8.5 million subscribers – a marked increase from its performance so far in 2021. Netflix has had a lackluster year for subscriber growth, although hit shows like Squid game arriving at the end of the third quarter may speak of the “overweight” slate of 2021 that Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos referenced during the company’s second quarter earnings call.
Third-quarter revenue reached $ 7.5 billion, representing 16% year-over-year growth and a slight increase from second quarter revenue of $ 7.3 billion. Average revenue per user in the US and Canada edged up in the third quarter, reaching $ 14.68.
The streaming giant doesn’t limit its ambitions to shows and movies alone, and the third quarter turned out to be a hectic quarter for Netflix’s acquisitions. Earlier in October, Netflix partnered with Walmart on a merchandising deal that will bring customers clothes, toys and other merchandise related to popular Netflix shows. Last month, the streamer also acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, with the intention of creating a “unique universe” based on the author’s much-loved stories like Charlie and the chocolate factory, Mathilde, The BFG and Fantastic Mr. Fox. And in the wake of its deal with Dahl, Netflix announced it had acquired the independent game developer behind Without beef, Night School Studio, which continues to expand into video games.
In a pre-recorded investor interview, Netflix chief product officer Greg Peters assured that the company was still “incredibly early” in its mobile game expansion and noted that the streamer would not be embarking on a “Buying frenzy” for the self-employed. game developers, despite its recent acquisition of Night School Studio.
But Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said the streamer hopes to eventually overtake Disney by creating a “spectacular full experience” for users.
“A company like Disney is always ahead of us in some of these dimensions of setting up this whole experience, but boy, we’re moving forward, and it’s so exciting, over the next 3-5 years, [we’re] sort of bridge that gap and I hope to pass this spectacular full experience to them, ”said Hastings.
But in the meantime, Netflix could lose some of its dominance in the streaming TV market. According to Nielsen, Netflix and YouTube are now tied, with the two accounting for 6% of all TV shows in September. (In June, Netflix accounted for 7 percent of views, while YouTube accounted for 6 percent.)
Tuesday’s earnings also come during a period of unusual turmoil for the company, which faces internal and public setback from employees and viewers for its handling of Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, The closest. Several Netflix staff and trans allies are expected to participate in a virtual walkout on Wednesday to protest Sarandos’ defense of Chappelle and present a letter of demand to Sarandos. The walkout, in which participating staff members will refrain from working for Netflix, will also coincide with a public gathering, hosted by activist Ashlee Marie Preston, Wednesday morning outside the Netflix building on Sunset Blvd.
From a copy of the letter to be presented to Sarandos and obtained by The edge, Netflix’s Trans Employee Resource Group calls on Netflix to create non-binary and trans talent fund, overhaul internal review processes for potentially harmful content, add show disclaimers to transphobic content and to recognize the harm Netflix has done to the trans community, and in particular the black trans community, among other demands.
Netflix executives in Tuesday’s earnings interview did not address the Chappelle controversy or the upcoming walkout.
