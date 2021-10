What ELLE’s Young Hollywood Laureates Wore at Women in Hollywood 2021

Stefanie KeenanGetty Images

SHE toast her nine Women in Hollywood tonight winners, including Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot and Halle Berry, at her annual Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles. But the magazine and the industry are also celebrating the seven rising screen queens featured in SHEfrom the Young Hollywood portfolio which came out tonight dressed for the occasion. SHE highlighted Bridgerton Simone Ashley, king richardby Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, CODAit’s Emilia Jones, Bat girlit’s Leslie Grace, The Queen’s Gambitof Moses Ingram, and Birds of paradiseis Diana Silvers. Four of the women in the Young Hollywood portfolio attended the ceremony tonight and chose looks meant to stand out. Singleton opted for a degraded fringe mini dress by Ralph Lauren while Sidney wore an Oscar de la Renta candy pink strapless mini dress with a sweetheart neckline: Amy sussmanGetty Images Frazer harrisonGetty Images Ingram looked ethereal in a white sequin and lace puff sleeve dress: Frazer harrisonGetty Images And Silvers wore Celine’s double-breasted black velvet suit: Amy sussmanGetty Images Silvers spoke in her ELLE Young Hollywood interview about how her own career aspirations were shaped in part by the directors she worked with as Olivia Wilde on Booksmart. “I want to get into directing at some point,” Silvers said. “It’s really inspiring to be around women doing this because it shows you ‘Hey, you can.'” Ingram, meanwhile, discussed how to work alongside legends Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington in Macbeth, inspired her to push harder. “At this point in my career, the fact that they thought I was worthy enough to be in the same room with them was crazy,” she said. “You don’t want to be the weak link in the chain, so you just have to seize the opportunity and take the plunge. ” Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

