Taraji P. Henson opens up about decades-long struggle with stomach issues – The Hollywood Reporter





Taraji P. Henson talks about her battle with a stomach condition that left her vomiting uncontrollably. In an interview with Women’s health magazine for their November cover released on Tuesday, the actress revealed that for more than two decades she would have episodes where her stomach issues caused her to vomit uncontrollably and become dehydrated. She remembers being prescribed a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) to help treat acid reflux. Treatment would relieve her symptoms, but the underlying health issues remained. In 2015, Henson was rushed to hospital after suffering uncontrolled vomiting and weight loss. Two years later, during the shooting The best of enemies, the actress is said to have become so sick and dehydrated that she remembered having to lie down on the floor in her hotel room. Her security guard and assistant also covered her with a blanket and took her to a car via a luggage rack to avoid being seen. The severe case took her to the hospital where she remembered the doctor telling her, “If you don’t correct what’s going on inside you, you will develop stomach ulcers. which can lead to stomach cancer. Henson said she was prescribed another PPI, but her symptoms did not improve. Her assistant eventually recommended a holistic doctor. The holistic doctor diagnosed her with bacterial overgrowth of the small intestine (SIBO) which can cause pain and malnutrition. After switching to a plant-based diet, the actress explained that her health improved quickly. However, Henson said, “Western medicine saves lives. But it didn’t help in my situation. Henson said during the pandemic that his mindset regarding his nutrition had changed: “I was like, ‘Well, nobody is going anywhere, so I might as well eat. “” She later realized that she had to continue working on her physical and mental health. . She shared: “I was like, ‘It can sink me. She also recalled a moment when she woke up with a Cheeto stuck to her face: “It was then that I realized that I had to do whatever I could to feel good. , or that depression was going to get the better of me, ”she told the publication. Henson adapted his lifestyle and started training: “The older you get, the harder it is to get in shape. I didn’t want to come out of a hole. She added, “When I use these endorphins I’m like a whole different girl.” Henson, who is now working on her debut album, also encouraged others to focus on their health: “I want people to know it’s never too late for anything. You can get your health back and live your wildest dreams, ”she said.

