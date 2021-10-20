Home town actor Kim Seon Ho’s agency releases statement amid allegations of gaslighting and emotional abuse





Cha Cha Cha hometown actor Kim Seon Ho has been implicated in rumors that have confused fans. An anonymous woman claimed on social media that an actor, whom she identified as K, was dating her under false pretenses and forced her to abort their baby. The actor’s agency has now released a statement that the case is under investigation.

The agency statement read: This is Kim Seon Hos Salt Entertainment agency. We sincerely apologize for not being able to respond to you more quickly. We are currently checking the factual basis for anonymous posting. As the facts have not yet been clarified, we urge you to wait a little longer. We apologize for worrying you with an unpleasant problem. On October 18, a netizen posted an article on the Korean online community called Nate Pann. I unveil the true two-faced and shameless nature of actor K. The author of the article wrote that she dated the actor until they broke up over four months ago and called him garbage without the slightest conscience or guilt. She also alleged that when she became pregnant with K’s child, he forced her to have an abortion. He made me abort my precious baby on the fake promise of marriage, and he forced me to make the sacrifice because he was sensitive when working on a project and because he was a star. I am experiencing severe psychological and physical trauma because of this, she explained further. She continued: Due to his difficult upbringing, he has a huge obsession with money. He is always obsessed with success and takes the sacrifices of those around him for granted. I thought he would treat me differently, but even after we broke up he was just busy filming commercials and had no excuses or remorse. The woman further wrote, K told me, if I have a child now, I have to pay 900 million won (about $ 760,135) in damages. But I don’t have 900 million won right now. It turned out that he didn’t have to pay a 900 million won fine, but he was forcing me to abort with a lie. The woman said K had promised to marry her after two years and offered that they could live together from next year. The woman had the abortion and, according to her, K had only sent her 2 million won (approximately $ 1,690) for the costs of surgery and hospitalization. She shared, I didn’t threaten her, didn’t complain or feel her for it. I was just afraid that there would be a break between us because he is very sensitive. The woman explained that an entertainment outlet found out about their relationship and that K broke up with her through a phone call. She wrote: He promised to marry me and even forced me to have an abortion. I told him to remember the kind of relationship we had and asked him how he could break up with me on the phone like that, crying, and he got pissed off and told me he maybe had paparazzi on him and that he was meeting for the last time could hurt him in terms of money and fame. She wrote that she moved without anyone knowing and changed her license plate. She added that she hoped he would regret his actions. The woman explained that she had not uploaded any photos or evidence to substantiate her claims due to legal issues, but was considering doing so. After the message was noticed, people began to speculate that the actor in question could be Kim Seon Ho. The next day, the Kim Seon Hos agency released the statement, asking for more time. Kim Seon Ho rose to fame with her recently concluded Start-Up and Hometown Cha Cha Cha shows.

